6 Latest Gadgets To Buy & Enjoy The Evolving Technology

April 11, 2019 4 min read

The month of April brings a ton of amazing tech gadgets in the market that can excite any geek. The products that made its appearance in various conventions and summit have finally hit the stores and online platform and we are glad to inform you that every product is at par to its competitor. The competition in the market is getting stronger and stronger and we are left spoiled with options.

So what’s in store for us? Samsung has launched Galaxy S10 series giving a direct hit to Apple’s iPhone market. You also have wireless earphones, Redmi’s latest budget phone, Fitbit new product and Amazon coming up with new Echo device. That being said, Entrepreneur India brings you top 6 devices that need your investment now.

Amazon Echo Show

Alexa has made its way to our households and now Amazon has given it a new upgrade. It is no more just a smart speaker but comes along with a screen. The 10.1-inch HD screen lets you enjoy more than just music, watch your favourite shows and movies. The device also lets you use a few more music apps. Like the previous smart speaker, even this one lets to control your smart home. Rest other functions are quite similar to the old device.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Cheapest of the S10 line, Samsung Galaxy S10e has tons of features. The phone comes with 5.8-inch AMOLED display, a dual back and front camera of 12 MP (f/1.5) and 16 MP (f/2.2). Capture videos in ultra HD mode and icing on the cake is the inbuilt Instagram mode. The phone comes with 3100mAh battery and has a fast charging feature like the one you have with One Plus phones. The device comes on latest Android Pie 9.0 and powered by octa-core processor. The model is available in two variant of 256GB internal memory and 8GB RAM and the other has 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Within a few years Xiaomi, the manufacturer of Redmi phones has captured the market like no other brand. Like most Redmi phones, Note 7 Pro comes with the best feature at the lowest cost. For camera lovers, this phone is a beauty with a 48MP + 5MP dual camera set-up and a 13 MP selfie camera. The phone comes with 6.3-inch full HD screen, 4000mAh battery life, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, powered by Android Pie. The phone has an internal storage of 64 GB and can be expanded up to 256GB.

Apple AirPods 2 wireless case

AirPods are the latest obsession and Apple has launched its second generation of the item. While the product looks quite similar to the old one, it comes up with wireless charging. Well, don’t get disappointed even if you own the old AirPods, this case is compatible even with them.

Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitness freaks, Fitbit has come up with the newest version of their smartwatch and the good news is it is cheapest compared to its other products. The Versa Lite looks exactly like the Apple smartwatch which tracks your heart rate, other fitness activity, and sleep. The watch is waterproof, has GPS and the battery lasts up to four days. The smartwatch has 15 different types of exercise mode, monitors your optical heart rate and has an ambient light sensor.

Panasonic Lumix S1R

First time in the history of Panasonic, the company has launched its mirrorless camera range with Lumix S. The latest camera comes with the 47.3MP sensor, making it the first full camera to offer this high-end resolution. The electronic viewfinder of the camera has a 5.76 million-dot OLED screen, making it the highest resolution on any viewfinder ever. Adding to the great camera is that it can shoot nine frames a second and you can continuously shoot on it at 6fps. Plus you can record camera at 4K.