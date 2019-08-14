How This Farmer Entrepreneur Is Literally Growing Her Profits (Podcast)

Former chef Patty Gentry's love of amazing food led to her buying a farm. And no, she did not see that coming.

August 14, 2019 1 min read

After years working as a chef in the kitchens of some the hottest restaurants in New York, Patty Gentry needed a breath of fresh air. And, well, a breath of cow manure as well.

Patty took her love and passion for food down to the literal root and opened Early Girl Farm on Long Island. Early Girl Farm's mission is simple, as Patty explains, "Lovingly craft a deep, dark, mineral loaded, biologically thriving soil that packs a veggie flavor punch!" And she does all of that working on just an acre of land.

Entrepreneur spoke with Gentry as she was just finishing up a day in the field. She was tired, covered in dirt, and said she's never been happier in her entire life. Listen in as she explains her unexpected path to profits and personal fulfillment.

