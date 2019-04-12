Friday Flashback: GoJek Becomes Indonesia's First Decacorn
Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
1 min read
Here's a series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past one week.
- According to CB Insights, Ride-hailing service Gojek is now Indonesia's first decacorn with $10 billion valuation.
- Hong Kong-based Travel activities platform Klook raised $225 million from Softbank Vision Fund to double down on global expansion.
- Japan’s largest talent agency, Yoshimoto Kogyo has made an investment in regional video streaming platform iflix. This is Yoshimoto Kogyo’s first investment in overseas media.