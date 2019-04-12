My Queue

Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: GoJek Becomes Indonesia's First Decacorn

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Friday Flashback: GoJek Becomes Indonesia's First Decacorn
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
1 min read

Here's a series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past one week. 

  • According to CB Insights, Ride-hailing service Gojek is now Indonesia's first decacorn with $10 billion valuation.
  • Hong Kong-based Travel activities platform Klook raised  $225 million from Softbank Vision Fund to double down on global expansion.
  • Japan’s largest talent agency, Yoshimoto Kogyo has made an investment in regional video streaming platform iflix. This is Yoshimoto Kogyo’s first investment in overseas media.

