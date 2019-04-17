My Queue

News and Trends

Road Show SearchInform 2019 is a Success in South Africa

SearchInform, together with its South African partners CONDYN and Secnovate, held Insider Risk and Fraud Executive Briefing 2019 in South Africa, on April 9 in Johannesburg and on April 11 in Cape Town.
The speakers introduced the original concept based on a holistic approach to human-related threats mitigation, including techniques for risk and compliance management, fraud prevention, employee monitoring, high-risk behavior reporting as well as instruments to control activities within and outside a corporate network. 

The risks connected with the human factor present a constant threat and the concern over employee malfeasance increases. That’s why it is highly important to be armed with advanced technologies to safeguard a company against internal incidents and provide your organisation with investigative tools.

SearchInform Risk Monitor is all-in-one system that helps to secure internal control, which enables corporate fraud investigation and abnormal behavior detection. Moreover, the solution possesses advanced analytical instruments and convenient reports.

Attendees were looking for actionable data security solutions

“I would like to mention the interest of the audience. The event attendees’ questions were mostly related to the practice of risk prevention. The experts asked about the application of certain security policies in particular situations.

"The point is that people came not just to listen about data security and internal risks but to find a real solution for their specific problems. That is what we provide and that’s why we organised the seminars,” says Sergey Ozhegov, CEO of SearchInform. 

Today SearchInform is represented in 17 countries in the regions of the CIS, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa.

The company’s products protect over 1.2 million PCs in 2 000 organisations and are recognised by Gartner and The Radicati Group. Every year SearchInform organises the SearchInform Road Show – a series of conferences for risk managers, information security and compliance officers, internal auditors.

Since 2018, the company has held the event in Latin America, South Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa region.

