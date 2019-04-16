My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Millennials

Key Skills for the Millennial Career Aspirant

In conversation with educational institutions or corporates, the question often posed is in this era of exponential change, what skills do our millennials and GenZs need to stay relevant?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Key Skills for the Millennial Career Aspirant
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur, Advisor, Author, Executive Coach, Partner at EdpowerU
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With 80per cent of our graduates slated to be unemployable, a growing disconnect between employers and existing aspirants, the proliferation of the gig economy, the startup culture, the growth of technology and the advent of AI, this question has become all the more relevant.

In our world of constant disruption and transformation driven by technology and innovation, as we battle the what is and will we be prepared for what will be, how do we advise a millennial career seeker on what they need to combat the journey ahead?

The Precise Thing

From leaders to think tanks, whether a Mukesh Ambani or the World Economic Forum (WEF), the feedback on the key skills required seem to focus on the intangible skillsets that constitute 60per cent of workplace success. As technology evolves at an exponential rate, Mukesh Ambani in his Fourth Revolution interview saw the mindset shift towards positivity, greater self-belief, a focus on innovation is driven by principles of equality and humanism, acceptance and a propensity to learn from failure as essential skills to make this dramatic shift.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in their research on the Top 10 skills identified as key skills for 2020 focus on intangible skills such as emotional intelligence (EQ), communication, critical thinking, cognitive flexibility, problem-solving, people management and decision making. Furthermore, a Forbes Report in August 2018 added to this to include analysis, awareness, sensitivity, leveraging technology, learning how to learn, reading intelligently and spotting patterns/trends as other key skills required in the evolving world.

The Data Says

A survey conducted by Deloitte in 2018 that interviewed more than 10,000 millennials and 1800 Gen Z participants across 36 countries, found that only 36per cent of millennials and 29per cent of the GenZ felt they had the skills to thrive in the 4.0 World. Inter-personal skills, ethics and confidence featured as some of the key skills they believed defined success in the changing world. The single biggest overarching skill to thrive and survive in this world was that of building resilience.

In a country like ours where the educational mindset has been conditioned to focus on technical skillsets, this shifting requirement is particularly a challenge. With technical skills constantly being made redundant, the role of continuous learning and a larger focus on building practical and intangible skillsets that explain the majority of workplace success. is now almost a mandate in the new world order.  

These key intangible skills  contribute to 60-70per cent of workplace success  are as follows:

Emotional Intelligence (EQ)

  • Self- Awareness

  • Self- Management

  • Self- Motivation

  • Communication/Social Skills

  • Empathy

  • Resilience

Behavioral Skills

  • Business Etiquette

  • Teamwork and Collaboration

  • Negotiation Skills

  • Time Management

  • Navigating Difficult Situations

  • Relationship Building

  • Confidence

  • Commercial Awareness

  • Decision Making

Other Key Skills

  • Critical Thinking

  • Problem-Solving

  • Cognitive Flexibility

  • Creativity/Innovation

 

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Millennials

The Millennials are Here, and They're Bringing Their Friends as Well

Ready For Anything

Corporate America Needs to Understand These 4 Keys to Working With Millennials

Millennials

Virtually Healthy: 5 Reasons Why Millennials Aren't As Well As They Think