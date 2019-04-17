Designing From Steel: Here's How Tarini Jindal Handa is Carving Her Niche

The third generation entrepreneur is the granddaughter of O.P Jindal, the founder of Jindal Group and the oldest daughter of Sajjan Jindal.

The spirit of entrepreneurship is flying high up in the skies. While we have several first-time entrepreneurs coming out with innovative business ideas, the next generation entrepreneurs are not shying away and are getting out of their comfort zones.

One such entrepreneur is Tarini Jindal Handa. The third generation entrepreneur is the granddaughter of O.P Jindal, the founder of Jindal Group and the oldest daughter of Sajjan Jindal.

But unlike her father or grandfather, Handa chooses to move away from the traditional steel and infrastructure businesses and has launched her designer furniture business called Forma.

In a conversation with Entrepreneur India, Handa tells us that she decided to enter the furniture business about two years ago and since then there is no looking back.

“Before starting Forma, I owned designer store in Kalaghoda (Mumbai). During my sabbatical period, my interest in design and aesthetic things never died. So about two years ago, when I wanted to rejoin work, I decided to enter the furniture space,” she says while adding that, “I don't think I would be interested in the traditional business of steel, cement, infrastructure or power, I needed to do something of my own. I have always been very creative and softer things of life really appealed to me.”

The Legacy

Be it about joining the family business or starting something new, next-generation entrepreneurs are always under pressure to perform and prove themselves. However, Handa says she feels no such pressure and instead feels the responsibility of taking the Jindal legacy forward.

“I think that my parents have been very inspirational to me. They've always let me follow my dreams. And they've always let us go. They don't hand hold us and only come in when we asked them to.”

Talking about her grandfather, she shared that he often told her not to worry about competition as it is extremely important for the ecosystem’s development.

“My grandfather said competition will make you work harder, it will make you be more innovative. So don't be scared. And I think that's something which is really stuck by me because we're doing the best we can. And it's a journey at the end of the day. There's no destination clearly. But it's the whole process is the journey,” the shepreneur pointed hand.

While on the other hand, her father’s advice to Handa was to understand her business inside out and do everything with sincerity.

The Forming Up

With Forma, Handa hopes to touch not just tier I cities bust also smaller Indian cities. The entrepreneur is eyeing a revenue of about INR 250 crores in two years and INR 1000 crores in five years.

Commenting on the Indian furniture market, she adds, “With GST coming in along with other reforms, the market will get more organized. With players like us entering this space, I think, it will get more consolidated, which would good for the industry growth.”

To increase the customer touch points, Forma has launched an e-commerce website and are looking to set up more than 400 outlets via the franchise model in the next two years. It is also looking forward to opening several experience centres by 2023.

Elaborating on why she chooses the franchise model over others for expansion, Handa explained, “I think retail is great when we're ready for it. And I think right now we want to feel the market, we want to get our products out there. We want to reach as many people as we possibly can.”

In other words, Handa means serious business and is likely to keep the Jindal legacy!