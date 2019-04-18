5 Payment Gateways You Should Consider While Setting-up an E-commerce Platform

A good e-commerce business generally focuses on customer experience and payments process plays a big part in this journey

With an idea to be omnipresent, several small and medium retailers are now looking at setting up their e-commerce platform. However, in a hurry, Entrepreneurs often miss the point of omnichannel.

You might have a great platform, your products may be trendy and visual appealing. However, if the platform is not user-friendly, the business may not take off.

A good e-commerce business generally focuses on customer experience and the payments process plays a big part in this journey.

Here are some payments gateways that can help you build good customer experience:

BillDesk

BillDesk is one of the largest payment gateways in the country. The company is part of the Indian unicorn club and is backed by investors such as VISA, TA Associates, General Atlantic, Clearstone Venture Partners along with Temasek Holdings.

It helps you receive payments through debits cards, credit cards, net banking and mobile wallets. BillDesk’s service is free and the company charges you a minimum percentage on transactions.

The company is reported to processing more than USD 50 billion worth payments annually.

CCAvenue

Infibeam’s CCAvenue is another company entrepreneurs can consider while setting up as their payment processor.

The payment processing company offers two plans – Startup Pro with zero sets up fee and Privilege for INR 30,000.

With Startup Pro, the company charges you 2 per cent on domestic credit cards and debit cards, UPI, net banking. For international VISA and Master Debit cards along with Amex cards, the service cost is 3 per cent.

On the hand, with Privilege plan, the company claims to share customized rates.

PayU

Apart from CCAvenue and BillDesk, SME retailers can also look at settling their transaction via PayU.

PayU claims to set up the service within in few minutes. It also allows you to manage your transactions, refunds, disputes and settlements from one single dashboard. The cost of service is in line with industry standards.

In India, according to the company, PayU covers nearly 60 per cent of the airline business and 90 per cent of the entire e-commerce and processes over INR 10,000 crore of digital payments monthly. Its clientele includes the likes of Amazon, Ola, BookMyShow, insurance companies and many more.

Razorpay

Razorpay’s rates are similar to PayU and CCAvenue. The company offers a standard plan and an enterprise plan (customized according to customer requirement).

However, it takes 24 hours to set up the service.

Apart from a payment processing solution, entrepreneurs can also opt for their products such as collateral free loans, vendor payouts, subscriptions services, online payment on delivery, etc.

Instamojo

Instamojo targets MSMEs segment. Along with the payment gateway integration, the company allows you to share all payment modes via a hyperlink, it offers the NEFT route for direct bank transfers.

The cost of setting up the Instamojo platform is free. Coming to services, direct bank transfers are free cost, domestic mode of payments such as debit card, credit card, wallet, etc would cost 2 per cent plus INR 3. For international payments mode, the prices may vary.