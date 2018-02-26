Payments

More From This Topic

How to Define What Your Time and Talent Are Actually Worth
Payments

How to Define What Your Time and Talent Are Actually Worth

Don't just get paid -- get paid what your time is worth.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Your Business Doesn't Have to Pay Credit Card Fees Any More and Probably Shouldn't
Payments

Your Business Doesn't Have to Pay Credit Card Fees Any More and Probably Shouldn't

Legal challenges have succeeded in overturning bans on passing along the fees for credit card payments.
Evan Weese | 4 min read
Trying to Maximize Holiday Profits? A New Survey Reports on the Challenges SMBs Like Yours Face.
Payments and Collections

Trying to Maximize Holiday Profits? A New Survey Reports on the Challenges SMBs Like Yours Face.

The most common pain point among SMB owners at year's end? Twenty-one percent said late payments.
Tina Hsiao | 5 min read
The Future of Mobile Payments for Small Business Owners
Mobile Payments

The Future of Mobile Payments for Small Business Owners

Today, 95 percent of Americans own a cellphone and 77 percent of those are smartphones. Mobile phone users will likely climb to almost 5 billion by 2020.
John Rampton | 10 min read
5 Trends In Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs Need to Know
Cryptocurrency

5 Trends In Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs Need to Know

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. The smart move is to start capitalizing now on the money of the future.
Marsha Hunt | 5 min read
How to Keep Payment Fees Low for Your Small Business
Transaction fees

How to Keep Payment Fees Low for Your Small Business

In addition to figuring out the logistics of how to get paid, you may have to pay multiple vendors different payment processing fees.
Due | 4 min read
How a Famous Movie Mantra Can Help Entrepreneurs Get Paid Faster
Freelancers

How a Famous Movie Mantra Can Help Entrepreneurs Get Paid Faster

How to use 'Goodfellas' to your advantage in business.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
7 Things You Can Do When Your Customers Refuse to Pay on Time
Payments

7 Things You Can Do When Your Customers Refuse to Pay on Time

On-time payments are vital to the health of your business.
Due | 8 min read
8 Tips for Setting Up a Killer Invoicing System That Always Gets You Paid
Cash-Flow Management

8 Tips for Setting Up a Killer Invoicing System That Always Gets You Paid

A polite but insistent invoicing systems gets you paid sooner and with less hassle.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Talk to Your Clients About Money Like You Talk to Your Kids About Sex
Conversations

Talk to Your Clients About Money Like You Talk to Your Kids About Sex

Both topics deserve more than a one-time conversation. Create an early, open dialogue to avoid awkwardness later.
Dodie Martz | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.