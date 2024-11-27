These Are the Highest-Paying Tech Jobs in Every State — and Software Developer Isn't the Most Common One Each job has a six-figure salary.
Key Takeaways
- AI education site DataCamp looked at salary data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the best-paying tech jobs by state.
- The job that came up the most frequently was database architect, with computer network architect coming in second.
- Software development was the top job for 12 states.
A new study shows that the highest-paid tech job differs widely from state to state.
AI education platform DataCamp drew from 2023 salary data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the tech jobs with the best average compensation by state. Though New Jersey's top role was database architect, with an average annual salary of $158,930, the highest-paying position for its neighbor, New York, was software developer, with an average salary of $150,020.
California, too, had software development as the best-paying job on average, with a mean salary of $173,780.
"The tech industry is rapidly changing every day, and the diversity in the highest-paid roles across states reflects the different needs and priorities of businesses in various regions," DataCamp co-founder Martijn Theuwissen stated. "From this, states like California, which are home to many tech startups, are pumping more money into the software development field, likely to increase productivity and quality."
The highest-paid job that came up the most frequently, with 19 states featuring it, wasn't software development but database architect. Fifteen states had computer network architect as the top-paying role, while only 12 had software development as the best-compensated tech job.
The researchers behind the list caution that the jobs on this list may change in a few years.
"As businesses increasingly rely on data-driven solutions and tools, the demand for experts who can maintain these things will also increase, and completely new job titles will likely pop up," Theuwissen predicted.
Here are the highest-paying tech jobs by state.
Alabama
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $126,860
Alaska
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $145,630
Arizona
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $128,040
Arkansas
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $112,890
California
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $173,780
Colorado
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $145,420
Connecticut
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $140,610
Delaware
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $153,570
Florida
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $125,730
Georgia
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $147,250
Hawaii
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $137,690
Idaho
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $142,600
Illinois
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $135,690
Indiana
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $112,560
Iowa
Highest-paid tech job: Information Security Analysts
Annual state mean salary: $143,960
Kansas
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $161,820
Kentucky
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $109,030
Louisiana
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $128,980
Maine
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $118,990
Maryland
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $151,840
Massachusetts
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $152,850
Michigan
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $116,130
Minnesota
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $128,380
Mississippi
Highest-paid tech job: Information Security Analysts
Annual state mean salary: $95,580
Missouri
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $115,800
Montana
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $131,380
Nebraska
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $130,230
Nevada
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $133,490
New Hampshire
Highest-paid tech job: Information Security Analysts
Annual state mean salary: $139,050
New Jersey
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $158,930
New Mexico
Highest-paid tech job: Information Security Analysts
Annual state mean salary: $127,860
New York
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $150,020
North Carolina
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $130,970
North Dakota
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $117,860
Ohio
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $123,290
Oklahoma
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $119,940
Oregon
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $132,460
Pennsylvania
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $121,960
Rhode Island
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $135,030
South Carolina
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $126,340
South Dakota
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $154,370
Tennessee
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $119,530
Texas
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $139,570
Utah
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $151,320
Vermont
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $152,540
Virginia
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $143,300
Washington
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $159,990
West Virginia
Highest-paid tech job: Computer Network Architects
Annual state mean salary: $104,250
Wisconsin
Highest-paid tech job: Database Architects
Annual state mean salary: $130,180
Wyoming
Highest-paid tech job: Software Developers
Annual state mean salary: $127,790