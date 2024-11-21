The median salaries for these positions go up to $102,420 per year.

Looking for a new job isn't easy, and job seekers are frustrated. And if the market wasn't tough enough, a study from Indeed earlier this year found that one in five postings on the platform required at least a four-year degree.

Fortunately, there are high-earning jobs that don't require college degrees, and a Resume Genius report released this month using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the median salaries for these positions can range from $67,000 to $102,420 per year.

The researchers compiled the report based on two factors: The professions had to have at least $48,060 in annual salary, and have high or stable growth rates.

While the roles on the list may not require a four-year degree, some may still require apprenticeships, credentials, and years of training to achieve. "No degree" doesn't mean no experience, or education, at all.

For example, becoming the top-paying role on the list, an elevator and escalator installer and repairer, requires a four-year apprenticeship and a certification.

Other jobs on the list have varied earnings depending on sales, like No. 7, wholesale and manufacturing sales representative, which has a median salary of $73,080, though earnings will change on the products sold and commission percentages.

Resume Genius recommends thinking about alternatives to four-year degrees, like certificate programs from trade schools, apprenticeship programs, and technical bootcamps, when thinking about becoming competitive for these roles.

Here are the highest-paying jobs with good job growth rates that you can get without a college degree.

1. Elevator and escalator installer and repairer

Median annual salary: $102,420

Number of jobs in 2023: 24,400

Growth rate: 6%

2. Transportation, storage, and distribution manager

Median annual salary: $99,200

Number of jobs in 2023: 211,800

Growth rate: 9%

3. Electrical power-line installer and repairer

Median annual salary: $85,420

Number of jobs in 2023: 123,400

Growth rate: 8%

4. Aircraft and avionics equipment mechanic and technician

Median annual salary: $75,400

Number of jobs in 2023: 163,300

Growth rate: 8%

5. Detective and criminal investigator

Median annual salary: $74,910

Number of jobs in 2023: 796,800

Growth rate: 4%

6. Locomotive engineer

Median annual salary: $73,580

Number of jobs in 2023: 83,000

Growth rate: 2%

7. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representative

Median annual salary: $73,080

Number of jobs in 2023: 1,681,400

Growth rate: 1%

8. Athlete and sports competitor

Median annual salary: $70,280

Number of jobs in 2023: 25,100

Growth rate: 11%

9. Flight attendant

Median annual salary: $68,370

Number of jobs in 2023: 130,300

Growth rate: 10%

10. Construction and building inspector

Median annual salary: $67,000

Number of jobs in 2023: 142,600

Growth rate: 0%

Click here for the full report.