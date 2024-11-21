These Are the Highest Paying Jobs Available Without a College Degree, According to a New Report The median salaries for these positions go up to $102,420 per year.
Key Takeaways
- A report from Resume Genius pinpointed the highest-paying professions for job seekers without college degrees.
- "No degree" doesn’t necessarily mean no education or experience at all — some of the jobs on the list require certifications or apprenticeships.
- The salaries for these roles went up to $102,420 per year.
Looking for a new job isn't easy, and job seekers are frustrated. And if the market wasn't tough enough, a study from Indeed earlier this year found that one in five postings on the platform required at least a four-year degree.
Fortunately, there are high-earning jobs that don't require college degrees, and a Resume Genius report released this month using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the median salaries for these positions can range from $67,000 to $102,420 per year.
The researchers compiled the report based on two factors: The professions had to have at least $48,060 in annual salary, and have high or stable growth rates.
While the roles on the list may not require a four-year degree, some may still require apprenticeships, credentials, and years of training to achieve. "No degree" doesn't mean no experience, or education, at all.
For example, becoming the top-paying role on the list, an elevator and escalator installer and repairer, requires a four-year apprenticeship and a certification.
Other jobs on the list have varied earnings depending on sales, like No. 7, wholesale and manufacturing sales representative, which has a median salary of $73,080, though earnings will change on the products sold and commission percentages.
Resume Genius recommends thinking about alternatives to four-year degrees, like certificate programs from trade schools, apprenticeship programs, and technical bootcamps, when thinking about becoming competitive for these roles.
Here are the highest-paying jobs with good job growth rates that you can get without a college degree.
1. Elevator and escalator installer and repairer
Median annual salary: $102,420
Number of jobs in 2023: 24,400
Growth rate: 6%
2. Transportation, storage, and distribution manager
Median annual salary: $99,200
Number of jobs in 2023: 211,800
Growth rate: 9%
3. Electrical power-line installer and repairer
Median annual salary: $85,420
Number of jobs in 2023: 123,400
Growth rate: 8%
4. Aircraft and avionics equipment mechanic and technician
Median annual salary: $75,400
Number of jobs in 2023: 163,300
Growth rate: 8%
5. Detective and criminal investigator
Median annual salary: $74,910
Number of jobs in 2023: 796,800
Growth rate: 4%
6. Locomotive engineer
Median annual salary: $73,580
Number of jobs in 2023: 83,000
Growth rate: 2%
7. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representative
Median annual salary: $73,080
Number of jobs in 2023: 1,681,400
Growth rate: 1%
8. Athlete and sports competitor
Median annual salary: $70,280
Number of jobs in 2023: 25,100
Growth rate: 11%
9. Flight attendant
Median annual salary: $68,370
Number of jobs in 2023: 130,300
Growth rate: 10%
10. Construction and building inspector
Median annual salary: $67,000
Number of jobs in 2023: 142,600
Growth rate: 0%
