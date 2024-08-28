You don't have to be an extrovert to find a job that aligns with your strengths.

Looking for a new role or career that aligns with your personality? A recent report from Resume Genius takes common personality types and maps them to job options using wage data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Resume Genius used the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test, which separates people into 16 different types based on a combination of eight traits: introversion (I) and extroversion (E), sensing (S) and intuition (N), thinking (T) and feeling (F), and judging (J) and perceiving (P). An INTJ personality type, for example, would identify more with introversion than extroversion, and associate more with intuition, thinking, and judging.

Even though the Myers-Briggs test has been criticized for being vague, general, and pseudoscience, 88 of the Fortune 100 have still used it for staff development. Marriott, Ernst & Young, and the U.S. Air Force have all tapped into it, according to Myers-Briggs.

"By using your Myers-Briggs personality as a factor in your career exploration and decisions, you are much more likely to find work that aligns with your natural ways of deriving energy, noticing the world around you, making decisions, and engaging with the world around you," Helen Roy, Certified MBTI Professional and HR Total Rewards Senior Consultant at SAP stated in the report.

Though the report claims to find the highest-paying job by personality type, the salaries range considerably, from $239,200 to $52,910. The option recommended by the study may not be the end-all-be-all highest job you can find with a certain personality type — but could be a good starting point.

"Whether you're introverted or extroverted, the key is to find positions that match your strengths and allow you to contribute meaningfully," Resume Genius executive director Ed Huang stated in the report, adding that "top-earning jobs exist for every personality type."

Here are the jobs with the highest median wage for every personality type.

1. ISTJ — Doctor

Annual median wage: $239,200

Number of jobs (2022): 816,900

2. ESTJ — Lawyer

Annual median wage: $145,760

Number of jobs (2022): 826,300

3. INTP — Information security analyst

Annual median wage: $120,360

Number of jobs (2022): 168,900

4. ENTJ — CEO

Annual median wage: $103,840

Number of jobs (2022): 3,787,800

5. ENFJ — Sociologist

Annual median wage: $101,770

Number of jobs (2022): 3,300

6. INTJ — Architect

Annual median wage: $93,310

Number of jobs (2022): 123,700

7. INFJ — Psychologist

Annual median wage: $92,740

Number of jobs (2022): 196,000

8. ISFJ — Nurse

Annual median wage: $86,070

Number of jobs (2022): 3,172,500

9. ENTP — Industrial designer

Annual median wage: $76,250

Number of jobs (2022): 32,400

10. ISTP — Detective

Annual median wage: $74,910

Number of jobs (2022): 808,700

11. INFP — Author

Annual median wage: $73,690

Number of jobs (2022): 151,200

12. ESFJ — High school teacher

Annual median wage: $65,220

Number of jobs (2022): 1,072,300

13. ESTP — Firefighter

Annual median wage: $57,120

Number of jobs (2022): 334,200

14. ISFP — Artist

Annual median wage: $52,910

Number of jobs (2022): 54,600