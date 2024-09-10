Get All Access for $5/mo

These Are the Top Tech Skills Employers Want the Most, According to a New Examination of 24,000 Job Listings Some tech skills are more in demand than others. Here are the top 10 that employers are looking for right now.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A new study from software company Finoit aims to understand the job market by finding the most in-demand skills across tens of thousands of job postings in the U.S.
  • Traditional programming languages like Java and C++ were on the top 10 list, while emerging areas like quantum computing and blockchain didn’t make it.
  • Python and SQL, which are both used for data science, came up the most — each in about 24,000 job listings.

The number of college students in the U.S. majoring in computer science hit 600,000 last year — a 40% increase from five years ago. Meanwhile, it's simultaneously getting harder for these graduates to find work as they compete with career changers and fluctuating demand.

A new study from software company Finoit aimed to understand the job market by finding the most in-demand skills across tens of thousands of job postings in the U.S. The findings can help job seekers discover which technical points to highlight on their resumes and give career switchers an idea of which skills to learn first.

Related: Worried About AI Stealing Your Job? A New Report Calls These 10 Careers 'AI-Proof'

The researchers started with a list of tech skills, pinpointed exactly how many listings required them, and then matched the skills to average salaries from Indeed. They found that traditional programming languages like Java and C++ came up often, while emerging areas like quantum computing and blockchain didn't make the list.

Still, that doesn't mean job seekers should neglect to study emerging fields.

"The tech landscape is constantly evolving," Finoit co-founder and CTO Mukesh Choudhary said, in a statement. "While developing expertise in high-demand areas like Python and SQL is crucial, it's equally important to keep an eye on emerging trends and be ready to upskill accordingly."

Related: The AI Job Market Is Surging and Paying Up to $300K a Year. Here's How to Snag a Role.

Python and SQL, both used for data science, came up the most — with each named in about 24,000 job listings.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure, with average salaries above $140,000, are also on the top 10 list, indicating that cloud computing skills are in demand. Robotics, a vaguely worded skill, ranked fourth.

"Robotics' high ranking is particularly intriguing," Choudhary stated. "While it's clear that companies are investing heavily in this area, the broad nature of 'robotics' as a skill set may lead to some confusion. Hiring managers and job seekers alike need to be more specific about the exact robotics skills required for each role."

Here are the top ten tech skills that employers list on job postings.

1. Python

Number of jobs containing the search term: 24,000

Average salary: $126,673

2. SQL

Number of jobs containing the search term: 24,000

Average salary: $92,457

3. AWS

Number of jobs containing the search term: 16,000

Average salary: $140,733

4. Robotics

Number of jobs containing the search term: 15,000

Average salary: $117,234

5. Linux

Number of jobs containing the search term: 13,000

Average salary: $84,939

6. Java

Number of jobs containing the search term: 11,000

Average salary: $92,177

7. JavaScript

Number of jobs containing the search term: 9,000

Average salary: $111,620

8. Azure

Number of jobs containing the search term: 9,000

Average salary: $140,733

9. C#

Number of jobs containing the search term: 8,000

Average salary: $122,372

10. C++

Number of jobs containing the search term: 8,000

Average salary: $126,129
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

How Women-Owned Businesses Can Set Themselves Apart From the Competition By Taking This One Simple Step

Despite progress in gender equality among most sectors of society, women-owned businesses still face unique challenges in the marketplace. One way to try and overcome these obstacles is through customer-facing business certifications. These independent, third-party evaluations can play a big role in boosting your credibility with potential lenders and customers alike.

By Roxanne Joyal
Business News

Your Old Apple AirPods Might Be Able to Replace Expensive Hearing Aids — Here's How

Apple is introducing new software to its existing AirPods Pro 2 — for free.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Worked on in a Local Starbucks 'Went From Nothing to $1 Million.' Now It Will Make Over $30 Million This Year.

Melinda Spigel transformed a simple jewelry-making hobby into a lucrative full-time business with multimillion-dollar annual sales.

By Amanda Breen
Fundraising

You Can Make or Break Your Startup in 60 Seconds — Here's How to Make Each One Count

An elevator pitch gives you one minute to convince potential investors to consider your business as a lucrative opportunity. As venture capitalist myself, here are a few helpful tips that'll catch an investor's attention and make them want to hear more.

By Hilt Tatum IV
Starting a Business

From Kyrgyzstan to the U.S. — 6 Ways I Turned My Vision into a Thriving Business Overseas

From a small tech startup overseas to a growing U.S. job board software leader, here's how I turned my vision into a successful reality, one step at a time.

By Rodion Telpizov