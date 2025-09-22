The right payment tools cut down on busywork and keep your cash flow steady.

The right payment solution can accelerate growth, while the wrong one can stunt it. For small businesses, nonprofits and even large enterprises, how quickly and reliably money moves through the organization shapes everything from day-to-day operations to long-term strategy.

Business leaders must regularly evaluate whether their payment solutions can keep pace with evolving demands or risk falling behind.

Cash flow is the lifeblood of any organization. Whether it's a small business handling seasonal fluctuations, a nonprofit managing through a grant cycle or a large corporation coordinating purchases across multiple departments, the ability to effectively manage incoming and outgoing funds is fundamental.

Payment delays, mismatched billing cycles and inflexible payment terms can all create unnecessary strain, limiting a business's ability to invest in new opportunities or respond to unexpected challenges.

Breaking free from operational bottlenecks

Research reveals the operational realities business decision-makers face. According to a Morning Consult survey commissioned by Walmart Business, nearly 500 small business leaders reported spending approximately 40% of their workweek on administrative tasks.

A significant portion of this time is devoted to managing spending, cash flow and reconciliation—activities that, while essential, can detract from core business functions such as serving customers, innovating and pursuing growth opportunities.

For resource-strapped organizations, every minute spent on manual bookkeeping or chasing receipts is time lost driving the business forward. Yet many still rely on traditional payment processes that are rigid, slow and misaligned with their workflows, adding to the administrative burden. Today's payment solutions must go beyond processing transactions to actively reduce operational friction.

Seamless systems, stronger performance

Beyond cash flow, integrating payment solutions into everyday business operations can have a significant impact on efficiency. Traditional payment methods such as checks or manual invoices often require multiple steps for approval, reconciliation and record-keeping. Each additional step introduces the potential for errors, delays and increased administrative overhead.

Organizations must consider how payment solutions fit into their unique workflows. No two organizations are alike; purchasing needs, approval hierarchies and accounting practices can vary widely depending on the industry, size and structure of the business. Solutions that are too rigid or too generic will fail to meet the specific requirements of a given organization, leading to workarounds that undermine efficiency and accuracy.

Modern payment solutions are built for integration. When payment options are embedded into the purchasing experience — whether that's through an online portal, a mobile app or in-store systems — organizations benefit from a seamless workflow that minimizes manual intervention.

Features such as automated invoicing, real-time reporting and centralized record-keeping simplify the reconciliation process and make it easier for business leaders to monitor spending, comply with internal controls and generate accurate financial reports.

Putting integration into action: Pay by invoice

Flexible payment solutions, particularly those that offer extended terms or credit lines, can provide organizations with vital breathing room. By allowing businesses to defer payment on purchases — sometimes for 30 days or more — these solutions support better cash flow management and allow leaders to allocate their time and resources strategically. This flexibility can be especially impactful during uncertain economic times or periods of growth, when upfront investments may be required before additional revenue is realized.

At Walmart Business, we recognized this need and recently introduced Pay by Invoice, powered by TreviPay. This offer enables eligible customers to access a business line of credit from TreviPay with 30-day net terms, allowing them to make critical purchases when needed and defer payment to better align with their revenue cycles.

Such flexibility is no longer a luxury; it's an expectation among business customers who must navigate complex, multi-location operations and fluctuating cash flows.

The demand for Pay by Invoice is rooted in the desire for streamlined financial operations. By offering consolidated, detailed invoices, the solution simplifies expense tracking and reporting, making it easier for organizations to maintain oversight and accountability.

The decision to fully integrate the use of Pay by Invoice into the Walmart Business experience across online, app and in-store channels was intentional, so customers benefit from a seamless, frictionless purchasing and payment process wherever they choose to shop.

Looking ahead at the future of business payments

As organizations continue to seek ways to operate more efficiently and adapt to changing economic conditions, the significance of flexible payment solutions will only grow. The broader trend toward digitization, automation and integration is transforming not only how businesses purchase goods and services, but how they manage finances, assess performance and make strategic decisions.

For business leaders, understanding the available payment options and evaluating them through the lens of their organization's unique needs is critical. Solutions that provide flexibility, transparency and integration can help remove operational barriers, improve cash flow and set the stage for sustained growth. Payment processes are no longer a back-office concern; they are a strategic lever for business success and future growth.