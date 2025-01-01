Andrew Plato
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Andrew Plato is an experienced founder, CEO, and cybersecurity expert. Andrew founded one of the first cybersecurity companies and lead it to exponential growth, and a successful exit in 2022. Andrew is also the author of "The Founder’s User Manual: Practical Strategies for the Startup Leader."
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Leadership
I Treated My Employees Like Friends — and It Backfired. Here's How You Can Avoid the Same Mistake.
Building lasting friendships with employees is difficult. Boundaries help you maintain authority and build strong relationships.