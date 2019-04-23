My Queue

News and Trends

Shortlist Announced For Top 10 Finalists Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 4.0

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the shortlist of its top 10 finalists for the 4th Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.
Shortlist Announced For Top 10 Finalists Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 4.0
Image credit: Shutterstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the shortlist of its top 10 finalists for the fourth edition of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.

The candidates will compete in the final round at Entrepreneur Middle East's Enterprise Agility Forum 2019 on April 30th, 2019, with three winners being announced at the end of the event. The winners will receive cash prizes and access to training and support designed to help them get their businesses off the ground.

The finalists are:

Pic W Post: an ecosystem designed to help micro to small enterprises manage daily accounting needs.

Monocole: an augmented reality app for tourists and residents.

Design Hubz: a software as a service platform for sharing property renderings.

Peliere: a service designed to improve communication and trade between airline and logistics companies through blockchain and smart contracts.

Denari Cash: a mobile application helping overseas workers to send money.

xpence: a digital-only intelligent business bank account designed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs.

Simplifai Labs: a new concept of instant commerce leveraging on visual discovery and AI technology.

Arabee: a high specification platform providing an online multi-format Arabic language programme.

Giftrapp: a gift registry platform that allows adding items from various online and offline stores.

Booklava: a spoken, non-music, audio platform.

The annual Dubai Smartpreneur Competition gives startups and entrepreneurs in the UAE an opportunity to become part of the Dubai Government’s strategy to elevate the city into a global platform for innovation-focused businesses.

More than 250 business ideas were submitted in the fourth edition of the competition, under the categories of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. The submissions were narrowed down to 50, before an expert panel of judges from Dubai’s entrepreneurial community recently selected the top 10 finalists.

The competition, organised under Dubai Startup Hub in cooperation with Smart Dubai, is in line with Dubai Chamber’s comprehensive strategy that aims to nurture and develop Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Launched as an initiative of Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is an interactive platform that connects startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

