How Consumer Feedback Helped Lead to This Company's Redesign and Pivot

Sometimes, the pivot in your business model is just a short leap from your original idea.

April 24, 2019 2 min read

In this video, CEO of Loom Analytics Mona Datt talks with Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District about the changing nature of the company's product. Loom Analytics is a Canadian-based company that helps lawyers and insurance companies pinpoint trends in the law like judge rulings and lawyers' court performance.

Datt speaks about how Loom initially planned to position itself as a research company, but over time realized it would serve a greater customer base by offering a more interactive experience. Datt says one of the main pieces of feedback the company received was how companies could integrate Loom into their daily routines. This encouraged Datt and her team to make adjustments in the user experience and interface of Loom's website.

