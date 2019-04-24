Here's Why Customer Experience is the Drving Force for Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs

Customer experience can change the fortunes of a company and Bezos, Gates and Jobs are the best examples to take lessons from

April 24, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every entrepreneur’s biggest concern in today’s time is, “Are my customers happy?” “Is my product solving the predicament of the masses?” Businesses have realized that the biggest driving force behind all activities is customer experience. Customer experience can change the fortunes of a company.

Why?

Why customer experience is the most important of business? It is not difficult to decipher. The customers are an unignorable aspect of a business. They are the direct consumers of the offering. If customers are happy, it helps in creating a solid base of loyal consumers. And once that happens, the business is on its way to scale growth and progress.

Jeff Bezos placing all its employees in the call centre camps for two days including himself is an example not new to the world. “Everyone has to be able to work in a call centre,” is Bezos’ instruction to the employees that remain unchanged till date.

He has also said on many occasions that Amazon is “customer-obsessed” and not “competitor obsessed.” Perhaps, in these simple phrases, he has given the soundest advice an entrepreneur can receive.

How?

How does customer experience drive the company towards growth, profit and revenue? Customer experience makes a company more “resilient,” growth-centric. The purpose of any business to exist is to ensure that people benefit because they are the ultimate takers of their offering. That is why when Bill Gates says, “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning,” he is serious about the fact that no other factor can help a business grow as much as unhappy customers. Moreover, an unsatisfied customer gives the company to polish itself, work on its weaknesses and get an edge over its competitors.

The Core Driving Factor

Apart from Bezos and Gates, Tech giant Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs often said that customer experience should be the driving force of any organization. He said, “You've got to start with the customer experience and work back toward the technology - not the other way around.”

What makes it paramountly important to put Jobs’ advice on an application? He was a visionary who built the world’s most valuable company. He gave a new definition to computers, smartphones by leveraging technology and changed the dynamics of the tech world. Today, the whole world is running after Apple iPhones, computers, watches etc. Jobs is a quintessential example of a person who has changed the way customer experience is defined.

Customer Experience is the largest driver of business for retail companies both online and offline. IReC 2019 will host the first ever Customer Experience Roundtable and will create a dialogue amongst the most forward-thinking Customer Experience & Loyalty Directors and Customer Experience Heads who are building the new age retail. Click here to register for the summit.