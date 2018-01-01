Customer Experience
customer journey optimization
Customer Journey Maps: The North Star to Digital Transformation
Diving right into digital transformation can tempt any leader, but a lack of architecture might mean failure. Here's the most important step to take before starting out.
More From This Topic
Differentiation
Here's How You Differentiate Yourself in a Crowded Market
If there is a business opportunity in offering a product or service, there are people doing it already. But their being first doesn't prevent you from being better.
Events
Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing
Here is a new way to think about experiential marketing.
Ecommerce
The Supreme Court's Decision on Online Sales Taxes Will Reshape Retail -- Again
The Supreme Court a generation ago inadvertently gave ecommerce an immense subsidy. It has now taken it away.
Customer Experience
Delivering Remarkable Experiences Is How You Win More Customers
Equip your team to make a lasting impression.
Customer Experience
Why We Gave Up a Star Employee to a Top Customer, and Why You Should, Too
Nope, we weren't crazy to let our COO fly the coop, given how 'customer experience' is emerging as a key business differentiator.
Customer Experience
Believing Any of These 4 Customer-Experience Myths Could Sink Your Brand
There's a reason why Adidas' Boston Marathon 'congratulatory' email didn't kill the brand.
Scaling
Scaling Your Company to Always Serve Your Customers
Research shows customers are increasingly fickle. And as companies grow, founders tend to forget that.
Finding Customers
How Do You Find Your First Customers?
The chairman of DocuSign explains how to turn a company's first customers into valuable ambassadors.
Customer Experience
How to Provide Consistent and Extraordinary Customer Experiences
Uncover the best practices for improving productivity and reliability, while striving for innovation and growth.
