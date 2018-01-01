Customer Experience

More From This Topic

Here's How You Differentiate Yourself in a Crowded Market
Differentiation

Here's How You Differentiate Yourself in a Crowded Market

If there is a business opportunity in offering a product or service, there are people doing it already. But their being first doesn't prevent you from being better.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing
Events

Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing

Here is a new way to think about experiential marketing.
Brett Hyman | 5 min read
The Supreme Court's Decision on Online Sales Taxes Will Reshape Retail -- Again
Ecommerce

The Supreme Court's Decision on Online Sales Taxes Will Reshape Retail -- Again

The Supreme Court a generation ago inadvertently gave ecommerce an immense subsidy. It has now taken it away.
Corey Tollefson | 5 min read
Delivering Remarkable Experiences Is How You Win More Customers
Customer Experience

Delivering Remarkable Experiences Is How You Win More Customers

Equip your team to make a lasting impression.
Sonia Thompson | 5 min read
Why We Gave Up a Star Employee to a Top Customer, and Why You Should, Too
Customer Experience

Why We Gave Up a Star Employee to a Top Customer, and Why You Should, Too

Nope, we weren't crazy to let our COO fly the coop, given how 'customer experience' is emerging as a key business differentiator.
Javier Brugues | 8 min read
Believing Any of These 4 Customer-Experience Myths Could Sink Your Brand
Customer Experience

Believing Any of These 4 Customer-Experience Myths Could Sink Your Brand

There's a reason why Adidas' Boston Marathon 'congratulatory' email didn't kill the brand.
Luke Williams | 6 min read
Scaling Your Company to Always Serve Your Customers
Scaling

Scaling Your Company to Always Serve Your Customers

Research shows customers are increasingly fickle. And as companies grow, founders tend to forget that.
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
How Do You Find Your First Customers?
Finding Customers

How Do You Find Your First Customers?

The chairman of DocuSign explains how to turn a company's first customers into valuable ambassadors.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
How to Provide Consistent and Extraordinary Customer Experiences
Customer Experience

How to Provide Consistent and Extraordinary Customer Experiences

Uncover the best practices for improving productivity and reliability, while striving for innovation and growth.
Entrepreneur Events | 2 min read
Facebook Accused of Misusing Two-Factor Authentication to Send SMS Spam
Facebook

Facebook Accused of Misusing Two-Factor Authentication to Send SMS Spam

The phone number Facebook requests for login authentication is also being used to tell you about friends' posts.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.