5 Ways to Optimize and Accelerate Your LinkedIn Company Page in 2019

May 30, 2019 4 min read

The latest 2019 LinkedIn statistics support the importance to companies of having a well-established presence on LinkedIn:

LinkedIn has more than 30 million companies on its platform.

LinkedIn is almost three times (277 percent) more effective in generating leads than Twitter and Facebook.

Even though LinkedIn can recognize Boolean operators and filter results according to the user’s search requirements to bring up the name of the company in the search results, companies still need to optimize their company page on the platform.

With a focus on following LinkedIn company page best practices and increased competition as the LinkedIn algorithm continues to evolve, here are the top five ways that companies can optimize a company page on LinkedIn in 2019:

1. Optimize for SEO.

Companies need to optimize their company page on LinkedIn for SEO. An SEO-friendly LinkedIn profile will increase online visibility among users searching for information on them, such as the types of products they offer and the services they provide. Companies can optimize their LinkedIn profile doing the following:

Inserting keywords and phrases into their company profile.

Creating links to their company profile by adding it to their official website, blog and other marketing and promotional material.

Sharing relevant and engaging content on a regular basis

2. Create a visually compelling company profile.

Companies need to create a visually compelling LinkedIn profile by combining text with an image -- recommended size is 1200 x 627 pixels. Since the human brain processes images 60,000 times faster than words, adding images will provide companies with 94 percent more views.

Consequently, a company needs to take proactive measures in ensuring that they upload articles with pictures, infographics, charts, presentations and more. They can also consider creating and uploading videos on LinkedIn. They can publish these visuals with text on LinkedIn’s publishing platform as well as on their company page.

Another way a business can create visual interest is to design an appealing header image, changing it after every six months. Lastly, businesses can use their banner image for various promotional services, such as advertising upcoming events, highlighting various teams in the company and announcing seasonal campaigns.

3. Publish and share content on LinkedIn.

Publishing and sharing content on various social media websites, not just LinkedIn, has become pertinent for targeting the right demographic for a company's brand. Companies need to take advantage of this by regularly (two to four times per week) creating and publishing media ranging from articles, slideshows and videos to infographics and more on LinkedIn. The objective of content creation is to engage the audience, compelling them to return.

Further confirming the power of content creation is the statistics, stating that content receives 9 billion impression each week. However, only 3 million users share content each week, and LinkedIn has more than 500 million profiles.

4. Add strategic hashtags to posts.

LinkedIn has encouraged users to post and search for industry-specific hashtags to add to shared posts and comments. The professional networking platform provides users with a maximum of 200 hashtag categories.

Here are a few different ways businesses can use hashtags on the professional networking platform:

Add tags based on location -- locally, nationally, or internationally.

Use hashtags to keep track of clients.

Create hashtags for prospects -- businesses can create hashtags for potential clients they want to attract with content creation.

Reach out to Influencers -- businesses can create a list of influencers in their industry, using hashtags to draw their attention.

5. Follow the four-one-one rule.

For every four pieces of new content companies publish, they need to repost one post and one self-serving post:

Companies do not need to create freshly curated content each time but can share content from another website or blog that they perceive as interesting and relevant to their target market. The content shared is classified as new because it has not been introduced to their audience.

Companies can repost posts of another user that they found as intriguing read or watch with their target market, which allows businesses to build relationships with people and brands.

Companies can create self-serving posts that have the role of promoting their business to their audience. Self-serving posts include announcements, links to content they have created or links to their website.

Finally, as a last hurrah to ensure your company page make a lasting impression, gather recommendations by engaging directly with clients and followers. If someone comments on an article you’ve shared on your Company Page or messages you with an inquiry, use it as an opportunity to create a dialogue and win an endorsement #winning.