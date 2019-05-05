My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

E-commerce

Five Most Significant Differences in the Functioning of E-Commerce Players in an Emerging and Developed Economy

The quick escalations of the internet's role offered to ascend to the concept of e-commerce and e-business. Web-based business is a common idea across the world today
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Five Most Significant Differences in the Functioning of E-Commerce Players in an Emerging and Developed Economy
Image credit: Shutterstock
Founder of XYXX Apparels
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The multiplication of web-based business has made it simpler for organizations to be available from anywhere across the globe. Be that as it may, developing nations are yet to observe the situation of a thriving online business network. There are various contracts in the working of web-based business players in an emerging and developed economy. Let us have a look at 5 most significant differences in the functioning of e-commerce players in an emerging and developed economy.

  • Awareness about Technology: When it comes to rising economies, the status of technological improvement ends up flawed. Because of the absence of an appropriate framework and familiarity with innovation, even the potential clients in creating nations neglect to be connected by the vendors. It turns into an undertaking for e-business merchants to spread awareness about the technology amongst the group of onlookers about the advantages and utilization of their online interfaces.

  • Skilled Staff: A web-based business may offer items for sale but need to give uninterrupted regard for their client bolster administrations. This is on the grounds that the validity of the brand depends more on it’s before, during and after sales service. A skilled set of staff can help in making the client's understanding better than the brand which cannot offer a similar service, regardless of whether the product quality is the same.

Developed nations will in general put additional time and cash into the preparation of their client service representatives. On account of their economy, developed economies have enough assets to train their customer service staff to give an experience that helps in customer retention. Notwithstanding, emerging nations endure the worst part of the absence of such skilled workers.

Customer service plays a very vital role in any kind of industry. Be it a product or service offering brand, good customer service is highly essential in every sector. If a customer places an order online and receives an email or text, informing him/her about the confirmation of the order, it is also considered as customer service. However, the more important part is when the brand also offers after-sale services to its customer. This not only retains the existing customer but also helps in attracting new and potential ones.

  • Internet Accessibility: Due to inaccessibility of appropriate technology and infrastructure, the developing nations do not have enough internet accessibility. On account of ignorance and poor standard of living, it has been a difficult journey for the internet to penetrate into emerging economies. Without the internet, e-business has neither rhyme nor reason, thus making it troublesome for online organizations to develop.

  • Standard of Living: The standard of living clearly varies among emerging and developed economies. While the way of life is higher in a developed nation, it makes purchasing a simpler procedure. A customer with cash in hand may not falter in spending on merchandise and services. This is the standard case in developed nations, in contrast to the developing ones.

Cost of conversion: Every brand needs to contribute a little to a great deal of cash so as to promote the item, brand, service, and so on and make the potential clients aware of its utility. This investment must bring adequate returns. In a developed nation, less promotional services can make more successful deals in view of the better condition of awareness and cutting-edge innovation. Then again, a rising economy requests greater speculation and offers less change consequently. Subsequently, the expense of change in creating economies is more prominent than that in the developed nations.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

E-commerce

The Multi-faceted Help E-commerce Offering to Businesses Big and Small

E-commerce

The Role of E-Commerce Platforms in the Festival of Democracy and How the Latter is Creating Business

E-commerce

The New Dawn in E-Commerce Gifting Industry for Entrepreneurs