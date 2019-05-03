My Queue

live streaming

M17 Entertainment Launches Live And Social Commerce Service In Asia

The company seeks to pave the way for the next generation of live and social commerce
M17 Entertainment Launches Live And Social Commerce Service In Asia
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

Whether you like it or not, live streaming apps are completely taking over our world. The competitive industry hasn’t stopped another live streaming app from entering this space. Taipei-based live technology and entertainment content company M17 Group (“M17”) is the recent one to join this increasingly crowded market. The company announced the launch of “HandsUP” service, a B2B live and social commerce SaaS product, marking its official foray into the space.

This move comes after M17’s meteoric rise to become the biggest live technology and entertainment content player in developed Asia within two years. Leveraging the company’s proven live stream technology experience, the service aims to simplify the process of social discovery, selling live for sellers and the live shopping experience for buyers.  

Help Sellers Increase Efficiency

The HandsUp service artfully integrates live streaming, social communities and e-commerce, as well as the star power of influencers, online personalities and opinion leaders, to unlock the immense market potential of live and social commerce. Before the official launch, M17 invested eight months in research and development to refine its innovative technical capabilities and optimize its product user experience.

Established in 2017, with a vision to usher in a new age of live streaming, M17 Entertainment currently has offices in Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and the U.S., and employs close to 600 people worldwide. With plans to deepen its roots globally with an existing user base of 40 million and 15,000 content creators and influencers, M17 seeks to pave the way for the next generation of live and social commerce.

With its roots in live stream entertainment, the company has over the years developed an in house talent and artiste management system that manages over 15,000 live talents and influencers across Asia. These talents and their social communities are now connected with HandsUP sellers, allowing sellers an easy- in into selling through these communities. Live stream content is perishable so the ability to stream and sell simultaneously increases efficiency for sellers and eliminates intensive man-hours spent compiling orders.

From Social Commerce to Live Commerce

Joseph Phua, co-founder and chief executive officer of M17 Entertainment, said, "The core technology, mechanisms and product innovations in HandsUp are the creations of the dynamic “Migo” company, which M17 acquired in 2018 and whose team shares our mission to enable global connections through live technology and entertainment. We knew quickly that our combination would result in amazing results, as can be seen through the HandsUp product. We look forward to shaking up the live and social commerce landscape in Asia.”

With HandsUp, Phua hopes to provide well-rounded development for 15,000 live talents and influencers.

“Ultimately, we want to empower all aspiring entrepreneurial individuals to realize their dreams, with M17’s suite of live technology and entertainment products,” he added.

