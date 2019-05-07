My Queue

Entrepreneurs

The Key Aspect of Any Entrepreneur Is the Ability to Never Give Up: Team Glitch

Independent and successful businesses in today's time could bring name and recognition, along with the generation of huge capital
The Key Aspect of Any Entrepreneur Is the Ability to Never Give Up: Team Glitch
Image credit: Shutterstock
6 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian business ecosystem has eventually transformed into one favorable destination for existing and aspiring entrepreneurs. The industry is rapidly being invaded with new business ideas that are meant to satisfy the modern-day consumers along with growing their own businesses through different locations.

In an email interaction with Franchise India, Varun Duggirala & Rohit Raj, co-founders, The Glitch, talk about the growing popularity of entrepreneurship in India and how digitalization and technology are reshaping industries at a rapid pace. Excerpts from the interview:

Entrepreneurship Getting Popularized

Independent and successful businesses in today’s time could bring name and recognition, along with the generation of huge capital. This is why Indians are heavily rushing towards this segment in order to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into a reality. Moreover, people are quitting their 9 to 6 jobs for starting a venture of their own, allowing them to be their own boss.

Varun shares, “The risk-averse middle class in India is finally waking up to the reality of chasing something they are passionate about, yielding higher returns than chasing a degree. A large part of this credit goes to the media—both in the form of fiction as well as publications—that are telling stories of successful entrepreneurs and inspiring more people across the country to get their engines going. Parents are accepting of the fact that their kids want to start something of their own over a “Stable Salary Job”.

Content is Still the King

Content can be considered as the currency of cachet when it’s about online marketing along with establishing an effective relationship with the customers. One can also consider content as the building block component, which plays an important role in creating a brand’s image, later helping them to sustain it. Quality content helps a brand in grabbing consumers’ attention that can eventually affect the sales of a company.

“Content is and will always be king. Because, if the content isn’t good, no matter how big your distribution budgets may be, the audience will fail to accept it. Quality content helps you not only reach the right audience but also spread your worth across many more through a word of mouth and in today’s digital economy, this is what generates impact and leads to effectiveness,” says Rohit.

The Growing Potential in the Indian Advertising Industry

The rising startup culture in India is attracting more business owners and entrepreneurs that are willing to establish their own venture on the Indian soil. Since this land is a favorable destination for enthusiastic entrepreneurs, the industry is being invaded with different business ideas that are eventually raising the bar of competition for existing and aspiring brands.

Team Glitch highlights, “If you look back 15 years, the top 10 companies in the world probably didn’t exist. The world has been changing rapidly with more and more new businesses and categories are opening up. Every business has a marketing requirement and thus spawning the need for fresher approaches to advertising. It is this growing demand for new upcoming business that is resulting in many kinds of advertising firms catering to people across categories and price points.”

This article was originally published by Shahram Warsi.

