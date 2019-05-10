The SA Council For Business Women Gears Up To Prepare Women For A Dramatically Different Future Business Landscape

The World Economic Forum's The Future of Jobs 2018 Report, business worldwide agrees: Future business will very soon look dramatically different from the one we know today. The question is: Are we ready for it?

May 10, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“The theme, topics and format of the road show are purposefully designed to prepare our women for this uncertain tomorrow and to make sure that our delegates will walk away with valuable new business contacts, as well as new tools, knowledge and insights that they can practically apply in their businesses straight away,” says Elise Coetser, National Leader of the SACBW.

Coetser will open the programme with a study of the impact of the Fourth Revolution on business, what the future world of work will look like and why it’s necessary to form part of an institution such as the SACBW to survive the ebbs and tides of business going forward.

From there, Nadia Carolissen, owner of Aquila Guesthouse, master educator and devotee of training and developing South African enterprises, who is also a Board Member of the SACBW, will host an interactive discussion on the why’s and how’s of coaching our younger generation of women who enter the workforce today, to become our businesses’ leaders tomorrow.

The significance of this cannot be underestimated. An article published by Management Mentors in North America in 2017, refers to a study which stated that 80% of CEO’s polled indicated that they had mentors, allowing them to gain insider knowledge, and fast-tracking their careers.

Topic: What millennials need form their employers, to excel

Another crucial topic on the programme, is the millennials, AKA Generation Y, who are entering our workforces today with cutting-edge technological savvy which our businesses need to maintain a competitive edge. At the road show, such a millennial, Nikita Blaauw, will take audiences into her head- and heart space, to help understand what it is that millennials need from their employers, to excel.

Erikka Motang, serial entrepreneur and Board Member of both the SACBW and the South African United Employers Organisation (SAUEO, will host an interactive workshop that will help women uncover their unique feminine traits, and explain how it can help them succeed in business. Finally, Elise Coetser will conclude with ‘What does a successful business women look like.”

“Essentially we want women to depart from this road show, embracing their feminine power and understanding the leading role they must play in the business evolution. We also want to wake them up to how we as women can empower one another to rise into unimaginable potential, whilst empowering others,” says Coetser.

The final leg of the road show takes place as follows:

Gauteng (17 May): At Leriba Hotel in Centurion. Ticket costs R300 for SACBW members and R350 for non-members.

To book your seat to any of the editions of the SACBW Empowerment Road Show, simply go to Sacbw.org. For more information, or to get involved as a sponsor, you may contact national@sacbw.org.