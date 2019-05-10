5 Changes To Your Morning Routine That Will Transform Your Business & Life

Here are few simple mantras to fix your morning and let go of those bad habits that destroy your sleep cycle

The moment you open your eyes, those few minutes are most crucial in setting the tone of the entire day. Your mood tells your brain how the rest of the day is supposed to function. If you want your day to be productive and you to meet your goals, the first thing you have to do is wake up ‘right’.

Well, you have an alarm clock that makes sure you wake up on time. But that can’t guarantee how your day will proceed. Remember waking up to the sound of the alarm is only a little part of the big battle that lies.

Your morning routine simple decides everything about every minute. If you are fatigued and cranky that is what will stay with you. Here are 5 simple mantras to fix your morning and let go of those bad habits that destroy your sleep cycle.

Source: Pixabay

Get Your Beauty Sleep

Understand the importance of sleep. It is something you just can’t take for guaranteed. Oversleeping or under sleeping both are not good for your body. Take at least 6 hours of sleep and a maximum of 8 hours of sleep. Your body doesn’t require more rest than that. During the night, stay away from caffeine products, read some nice book or article or take a good shower. Follow this pattern for some days. Never take sleep for granted. For better next day, getting good sleep is the most important element.

Say No To Mobile For 20 Minutes

Make sure you only use your phone to switch off the alarm in the morning. It is okay to not check the emails, notifications, messages and everything that is happening on social media. Resist your urge to know everything the first thing in the morning. Give your eyes and mind some break. You can’t let technology rule your life. Mornings are the best time and they are simply for you, so make the best of it. So simply avoid switching on your internet and wifi for some time. Trust us, you won’t miss much in life.

Get Your Posture Right

The way you walk is important; similarly, the way you wake up is also as important. Have you ever seen how exactly do you get out of the bed? Please don’t just jerk your body or get up suddenly. Roll on the right side and simply lift your body. Push yourself in a way that you are sitting in the right manner. Push yourself in a sitting position and then stand up straight. This is the perfect wake up. If you get this right, rest will eventually fall in place.

Say No to Tea & Coffee

There is a reason why our grandparents use to follow certain kind of habits. So no matter how much smart we get, we should take some leaflets from their book and embed in our life. Start your day with lukewarm water, squeeze fresh lemon in it and add a teaspoon of honey in it (if you can avoid honey, nothing like it. This simple drink does a million wonders. From kick start your metabolism, cleaning your body to burning fats, this is a weapon you need to have. Give your body at least 20-30 minutes and then proceed with your routine. For tea and coffee addicts, the initial few days might be very difficult but eventually, your body will get used to the new healthy routine. We are not saying you can’t have caffeine but just have it during breakfast.

Give Yourself A Task

You are out of bed and making yourself a glass of lemon water. So how about you utilise that time and set a plan for the day? Give yourself a goal every day, but don’t overburden yourself. Limit it to two to four. It can be something as simple as hitting the gym, eating healthy or investing in stocks. Just make sure you are doing something that you have been putting on hold for a long time.

Eat Healthily

What you eat certainly makes all the difference in the world. Start your day with something healthy and filling. A bowl of fruit, something protein based, smoothie, a cup of tea or coffee. Your body needs the energy to function.

Exercise and Meditate

This is essential and yet we ignore it. Do some stretch outs, skipping and other basic exercises. Your body needs to be workout; you can’t expect it to get fit on its own. Moving on to meditation, don’t ignore it. It helps in strengthening your mind and soul. The more you think it is difficult, the tougher it becomes. Start with meditation and you will see what a significant it makes to your thought process.

Read Something Worthy

Start your day by reading something good. It can be a business piece that will add value to your work or an inspirational piece that will broaden your horizons. But make sure you feed your brain with knowledgeable content.