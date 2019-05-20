My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Digest

The Entrepreneur Behind This Million-Dollar Protein Snack Brand Says Patience Is the Key to His Success

Iwon Organics launched in 2016, but its products are already in 5,000 stores.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Entrepreneur Behind This Million-Dollar Protein Snack Brand Says Patience Is the Key to His Success
Image credit: Iwon Organics
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
3 min read

Mark Samuel, founder of protein snack maker Iwon Organics, used his connections in the fitness industry in 2016 to score a national rollout in Vitamin Shoppe's 800 stores. But Samuel doesn't recommend other entrepreneurs attempt the same feat.

"Most people would say you should try to navigate yourself into a really big opportunity, but I say don't do that," he said. "You don't need to have big distribution when you have a new product. Get your product to be as perfect as possible, and then do a small regional test that's going to make the most sense for your product and get some findings from there before you proceed."

Related: The Makers of Exo Cricket Bars Are Launching a Line of Cereal That's High in Protein and Low in Sugar

Samuel said he had a few businesses in the fitness industry, including a sport bag company that he sold, before he saw a hole in the protein market for savory snacks. But a few months into his research phase, Quest Nutrition, a maker of protein bars, introduced its own chips.

Image credit: Iwon Organics

"It's actually part of the reason why I continued to move forward with it -- most would be discouraged," he said. "[Quest] didn't get much fanfare. My process was like, if nobody's really done it the right way yet, I'm going to continue."

Iwon products derive their protein from peas, beans and brown rice, and come in chip, stick, puff and O forms. Its top three sellers are Cheddar Cheese Protein Puffs, Mesquite BBQ Protein Stix and Ranch Protein Chips. Iwon snacks can be found in close to 5,000 U.S. stores, with 1,000 more overseas. The company plans to introduce 5-ounce options in June. Samuel said the company's revenue nearly tripled from 2017 to 2018.

Samuel attributes part of the company's success to its influencer marketing program, in which it enlists fitness enthusiasts with large social media followings to speak about Iwon products. But Samuel said that it's not just about throwing free products at random people, but taking the time to research and build relationships.

"The individuals who we think can best help us look like me," he said. "I'm a lifelong fitness enthusiast. As you can imagine, there's plenty of people in that group alone. We really do some soul searching. We drive into what type of posts, what their messaging looks like, how do they speak to their followers, do they comment, do they engage, is this their true passion or are they just throwing up photos? Once we've discovered those people, we reach out."

Related: This Protein Drink Entrepreneur Was Able to Raise $8 Million -- After Moving Across the Country

Patience is a virtue that Samuel preaches, but he said it wasn't something that came easily to him. But becoming a father five years ago changed his perspective.

"I wouldn't say that it has slowed me down, because I still always put on the gas when I'm at work," he said, "but having kids has provided me perspective that I've never had before. It's allowed me to be a bit more patient with specific things that I know are going to provide ultimate success."

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

The Digest

This Entrepreneur Bet His Existing Business to Launch a Coffee-Shot Brand

The Digest

This Global Tea Company Is Infused With Sustainability Practices, Allowing It to Win Huge Tech Companies as Customers

The Digest

It Took 2 Years for This Entrepreneur to Convince an Icelandic Dairy Company to Partner Up on a Yogurt-Like Snack