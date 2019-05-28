My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inspiration

Asia's Top Rated Chef Was Inspired by his Grandmother to Start Entrepreneurial Journey

French chef Julien Royer, founder of Singapore-based restaurant Odette, has named his eatery after her
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Asia's Top Rated Chef Was Inspired by his Grandmother to Start Entrepreneurial Journey
Image credit: Odette
Chef Julien Royer’s grandmother Odette in Cantal, Central France
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
2 min read

Remembering childhood days in France, chef Julien Royer shared one of his life’s greatest influencers, the one who inspired him to become what he is today: a chef and an entrepreneur.

“My grandmother, Odette, has been my guide. Watching her cook, I learned of the joy and love that comes from creating a dish, and how love can be expressed through food. The kind of emotions that can be passed through food was the impetus for me to start cooking,” says Royer, founder of Odette, a fine-dining restaurant that recently topped the list of Asia’s 50 best eateries.

While growing up in a family of farmers in the French countryside, Royer learned to respect the wholesomeness of a dish and its ingredients, and developed an understanding of food and creativity in cooking. “My first venture into the kitchen was under the legendary Michel Bras in (French town) Laguiole who instilled in me a respect for the integrity and purity of each ingredient in every dish,” says Royer. “I then moved to Durtol (also in France), where I worked for chef Bernard Andrieux who helped reinforce my reverence.”

Royer then travelled to London, where he became sous-chef to Antonin Bonnet at Michelin-starred Mayfair restaurant, The Greenhouse. Royer moved to Singapore in 2008 to take on the role of chef de cuisine at JAAN, Swissotel, the Stamford, which has received numerous accolades, including No.11 spot on Asia’s 50 best restaurants 2015 guide and No.74 on the world’s best restaurants 2015 long list. And then came the opportunity to open restaurant, Odette.

(This article appears in the June 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

10 Inspirational Quotes From Navy SEAL Training

Project Grow

The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Project Grow

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling