My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

E-commerce

How to Break Through Competition in the Business of Online Gifting

To break through the cloud of competition, one needs to be adept in handling online marketing tools
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Break Through Competition in the Business of Online Gifting
Image credit: graphicstock
Founder of GiftstoIndia24x7.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online gifting market in India is growing at an unprecedented rate, driven by various factors such as increasing internet penetration and rising income levels of the millennials. The sheer convenience of ordering gifts for loved ones from an online platform, getting it easily customized, and then delivered within a particular time-frame, is the major incentive behind the success of online gifting sector.

While the digital world has lessened the gap between the customer and company significantly, it has also opened the door for a huge amount of competition to settle into the online gifting market. The customer might be spoilt for choice but it has been observed that netizens tend to stick to only a few options when considering which platform to use. These platforms are the ones that have built a name and reputation for themselves over a period of time and hence stand apart from the crowd. Consistency in providing excellent service also helps in creating a stellar repute.

Traditional marketing methods break down when one starts competing in the online space. The rules of the game are different because the virtual world is more fast-paced and offers instant gratification to the consumer. At the same time, the competitors are more because establishing an online business is relatively easier to manage than a traditional shop. To break through the cloud of competition, one needs to be adept in handling online marketing tools.

Here are the five things which can help you beat the virtual noise and become a leader in the business of online gifting:

SEO or Search Engine Optimization – This is a major tool that has the potential to make or break a website. It is the key for online success because if one has not optimized their website to rank on the popular search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing then no matter how brilliant the platform and impeccable the service, it will be lost in the millions of searches. The search bots will index the website according to how original its content is and how much it complements the search keywords which netizens use.

Mastering the SEM – Search Engine Marketing offers a method to the madness when it comes to gear the website to rank on the search engine. For this, after SEO, one should have a brilliant grasp on the utilization of Google Adwords.

At the same time, one’s website should have its social media arms ready with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s promotional content matching the platform’s personality.

Up to date technology – Evolution of technology is truly fast-paced online. One doesn’t have the luxury to be stagnant. It’s essential to adapt to the changes, seemingly on an instant basis. For example, today most online e-commerce websites are App-driven. Even navigating the website is a surreal experience with responsive keystrokes and chat-bots providing a layer of personalization.

Product presentation & differentiation- Catalogue of an online gifting website is a critical factor in defining its success. How the products are combined, presented and differentiated makes a huge difference. Average Indian consumer will compare one product on two to three websites before making a selection. Hence, know your top competitors and keep on sweetening the deals for your consumers.

Strong Social Media identity – It is essential to keep one’s potential customers engaged with regular posts and creative content on various social media platforms. Social media campaigning has proven highly successful in engaging with consumers by having a deeper understanding of what drives an average consumer’s buying decisions. 

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

E-commerce

Five Most Significant Differences in the Functioning of E-Commerce Players in an Emerging and Developed Economy

E-commerce

The Newest Success Mantra for Fashion Brands Will Involve E-Commerce

E-commerce

The Role of E-Commerce Platforms in the Festival of Democracy and How the Latter is Creating Business