My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Plans

How to Create Your First Successful Business Plan

Entrepreneurial expert Chris Haroun uses his patented process to help make your new business plan a reality.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Create Your First Successful Business Plan
Image credit: Nik MacMillan
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You’ve got that great idea, you’ve got the team you’ve always wanted, and you’re ready to find investors or banks that are on board with your next big thing. The only issue? You have to create a killer business plan to get the startup cash you need.

If you aren’t savvy when it comes to putting your business plan on paper, you’re going to need some expert guidance. The Complete Business Plan In One Course featuring Chris Haroun covers all of the business plan bases.

Venture capitalist and former Goldman Sachs employee Chris Haroun will help you create an attention-grabbing business plan, even if you have no experience writing them. His 13-step process will take you through every topic a reader will look for, so you’ll be well prepared for that big meeting.

This course comes in two tracks. The fast track is available for people who know a few things about business plans and need a quick refresher. The detailed track steadily takes you through each step — it’s great if you’re all thumbs when it comes to business plans. Haroun also provides you with 50 business plan templates and 25 presentations geared toward startups.

The Complete Business Plan In One Course featuring Chris Haroun usually goes for $199, but right now you can get A to Z business plan tips for only $14 (92 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

This Software Simplifies Building and Sticking to a Business Plan

Small Business Heroes

7 Steps to a Perfectly Written Business Plan

Project Grow

This Top-Rated Software Simplifies Writing Business Plans