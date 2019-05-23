My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Real Estate

Sustainability is the Need of the Hour for Real Estate Sector

A smart township comprises a wish list of infrastructure and services catering to the aspirations and needs of today's customer
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sustainability is the Need of the Hour for Real Estate Sector
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Director, Duville Estates
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sustainable Living has been gaining significant importance owing to the mindset change among the environment conscious individuals. The rapid degradation of the planet and resulting ill-effects on the environment has sounded alarm bells globally. The call for sustainable living has come about due to rapid urbanization, and the cities turning into concrete jungles. The fast depleting green cover and open areas have given way to high rises and concrete blocks. There has been a growing concern among people to safeguard and protect the planet from self-destruction. Real Estate developers need to work cohesively towards building a sustainable future for the coming generations as well.

What is the Requirement of the Day

Sustainability is the need of the hour and the demands of the consumers have led to a rise in the number of green buildings built across the country. Presently around 155 cr sq.ft of green buildings are only under IGBC (Indian Green Building Council). IGBC also estimates that the market potential for green building products and technologies to be about USD 300 billion by 2025. As per LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the annual top 10 countries and regions, announced by USGBC (US Green Building Council), India is ranked third after China and Canada, with more than 752 LEED-certified projects. India now has an ambitious target of having 10 billion sq.ft green building footprint by 2022 and is expected to increase the green footprint by around 10 per cent.

Needs of a Modern Township

A smart township comprises a wish list of infrastructure and services catering to the aspirations and needs of today’s customer. It takes meticulous planning and execution to construct green buildings. The approach towards green in this context seeks to ensure the entire lifecycle of a building – from planning, site selection and design, to construction, occupancy and end of life phase is sustainable. Be it using solar power for lighting up of common areas, rainwater harvesting, recycling and reusing water for flushing or landscapes, wet and dry waste segregation, these go a long way in creating a greener environment. Additionally, an overlooked detail such as the positioning of the towers also makes a lot of difference, i.e., a tower planned strategically to allow ample natural light and air to pervade through the residences will reduce the dependency on artificial lights and ventilation. These also help in overall cost savings for operations and processes by consuming less water, optimize energy efficiency, conserve natural resources and generate less waste, while providing healthier living spaces for occupants. While the initial capital investment might be on the higher side, these features are incomparable to the return on investment that is accrued over a period of 3-4 years.

Are We Able to Meet the Criteria

Currently, green features are widely noticeable in luxury projects however with time, this trend is being passed on to mid-segment residential housing as well. There has been a growing acceptance and demand for green homes as homebuyers wish to live in residences that have been created without compromising on the natural surroundings. Many businesses and people globally are actively making a conscious effort to protect natural resources. Projects that are equipped with rainwater harvesting, solar panels, green surroundings, and effective waste management systems and provide enough natural light resonate more with today’s homebuyer. Additionally, with the cities already starved with vast open and green spaces, the presence of greenery in a project is often consciously desired. The initial costs of sustainable living may seem to be high but the long-term benefits are immense and immeasurable. Apart from the residential segment, there is a growing awareness and increase in the use of this concept in the commercial and hospitality sectors too.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Real Estate

Will India Housing Sector Return to Favour with Private Equity Firms?

Real Estate

5 Ways to Sell Your House Fast

Real Estate

Renting Instead of Buying a Home? Take a Deep Breath