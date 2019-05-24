My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Venture Capitalists

7 Venture Capitalists Leading the Funding Scenario in Mumbai

Looking for funds in Mumbai? Approach these investor firms
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Venture Capitalists Leading the Funding Scenario in Mumbai
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Startups have become a darling of Indian investors. Unlike a few years ago when funding just an idea was considered a risky business, today the case is different. The startup ecosystem in all parts of the nation is blooming. With reliable Venture Capitalists lending hand to potential innovations, India has become home to a number of disruptive technologies.

India’s fintech startup community, in particular, has found a home in Mumbai. The trust investors have shown to the region has been helping many organizations with no prior history bloom into profitable ventures. The support, not just financial but strategic too, has been helping the ecosystem gain momentum day by day.

Let’s have a look at 7 leading VCs that are helping Mumbai-based startups shine bright in the city of dreams:

Blume Ventures

One of the oldest venture capital firms in India, Blume has invested in over 130 startups with 21 successful exits. Started by Karthik Reddy and Sanjay Nath in 2010, the venture was launched with a mission to reimagine startup finance for India.  Blume has invested in multiple sectors such as mobile applications, telecommunications equipment, data infrastructure, internet and software, etc.

India Quotient

From Sharechat to Lendingkart, this VC firm has helped startups bloom from unrecognizable ventures to consumer’s favourite. They believe “the magic happens when concepts like Big Data, AI and Blockchain are used to build consumer-facing solutions that disrupt large markets or create entirely new ones,” as suggested by their website. The firm was founded by Madhukar Sinha and Anand Lunia.

IvyCap Ventures

Focused on early stage investments in emerging startups across a range of verticals including online real estate, mobile wallets, digital advertising and e-commerce, the VC firm was founded by Vikram Gupta in 2011. IvyCap Ventures has recently closed an INR 600 crore fund which include investments in start-ups such as  FT Cash, TaskBob, GrabonRent, Clovia and Purplle.

Orios Venture Partners

The Mumbai-headquartered seed-stage venture capital firm primarily invests in India-focused consumer tech and non-tech startups and businesses. ‘Backing Misfits’ is their mantra for investments since 2008 when the team started funding as private investors before starting an organized business in 2013. They got Anup Jain, the former Whirlpool, P&G and Pizza Hut executive on board as a managing partner.

Lightbox Management Ltd

Focused on creating new value, the VC firm has been interested in backing the tech-enabled consumer models. Backed by Sandeep Murthy and Siddharth Talwar, the firm has been instrumental in the success of Faasos, Cleartrip, Info Edge, Inmobi, Embibe, Droom and Greendust. Lightbox team represents one of the most successful track records in VC in India.

Kae Capital

With a keen interest in investment in technology companies that bring innovative solutions to service the existing gaps in the market, the fund focuses on investing in innovation, leadership and growth. The sector agnostic fund thinks of technology as a medium that holds the highest potential to shape our lives in a new future.

Matrix Partners

A franchise of the US-based Matrix Partners, the VC firm has about $1 billion under management with more than 60 startups in its portfolio. Led by Avnish Bajaj, the venture capital fund has invested across emerging sectors such as SaaS, social media, e-commerce and marketplaces at the seed, early and early growth stages.

Join us at Franchise India’s Startup Summit 2019 which is India's premier and most trusted business & Tradeshow. Startup Summit 2019 is one of the largest emerging platforms for business aspirants to socialize and learn.

Register for the event here.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Venture Capitalists

Analysing Why Today's Investors Are Also Mentors to Creative Startups

Power Women of South India - For Your Startups

Venture Capitalists

VCs Are Starving -- Starving! -- for Solid Investments: 5 Ways to Take Advantage