7 Venture Capitalists Leading the Funding Scenario in Mumbai

Looking for funds in Mumbai? Approach these investor firms

May 24, 2019 3 min read

Startups have become a darling of Indian investors. Unlike a few years ago when funding just an idea was considered a risky business, today the case is different. The startup ecosystem in all parts of the nation is blooming. With reliable Venture Capitalists lending hand to potential innovations, India has become home to a number of disruptive technologies.

India’s fintech startup community, in particular, has found a home in Mumbai. The trust investors have shown to the region has been helping many organizations with no prior history bloom into profitable ventures. The support, not just financial but strategic too, has been helping the ecosystem gain momentum day by day.

Let’s have a look at 7 leading VCs that are helping Mumbai-based startups shine bright in the city of dreams:

Blume Ventures

One of the oldest venture capital firms in India, Blume has invested in over 130 startups with 21 successful exits. Started by Karthik Reddy and Sanjay Nath in 2010, the venture was launched with a mission to reimagine startup finance for India. Blume has invested in multiple sectors such as mobile applications, telecommunications equipment, data infrastructure, internet and software, etc.

India Quotient

From Sharechat to Lendingkart, this VC firm has helped startups bloom from unrecognizable ventures to consumer’s favourite. They believe “the magic happens when concepts like Big Data, AI and Blockchain are used to build consumer-facing solutions that disrupt large markets or create entirely new ones,” as suggested by their website. The firm was founded by Madhukar Sinha and Anand Lunia.

IvyCap Ventures

Focused on early stage investments in emerging startups across a range of verticals including online real estate, mobile wallets, digital advertising and e-commerce, the VC firm was founded by Vikram Gupta in 2011. IvyCap Ventures has recently closed an INR 600 crore fund which include investments in start-ups such as FT Cash, TaskBob, GrabonRent, Clovia and Purplle.

Orios Venture Partners

The Mumbai-headquartered seed-stage venture capital firm primarily invests in India-focused consumer tech and non-tech startups and businesses. ‘Backing Misfits’ is their mantra for investments since 2008 when the team started funding as private investors before starting an organized business in 2013. They got Anup Jain, the former Whirlpool, P&G and Pizza Hut executive on board as a managing partner.

Lightbox Management Ltd

Focused on creating new value, the VC firm has been interested in backing the tech-enabled consumer models. Backed by Sandeep Murthy and Siddharth Talwar, the firm has been instrumental in the success of Faasos, Cleartrip, Info Edge, Inmobi, Embibe, Droom and Greendust. Lightbox team represents one of the most successful track records in VC in India.

Kae Capital

With a keen interest in investment in technology companies that bring innovative solutions to service the existing gaps in the market, the fund focuses on investing in innovation, leadership and growth. The sector agnostic fund thinks of technology as a medium that holds the highest potential to shape our lives in a new future.

Matrix Partners

A franchise of the US-based Matrix Partners, the VC firm has about $1 billion under management with more than 60 startups in its portfolio. Led by Avnish Bajaj, the venture capital fund has invested across emerging sectors such as SaaS, social media, e-commerce and marketplaces at the seed, early and early growth stages.

