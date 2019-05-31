My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jobs

Writing JDs That Really Work

Job descriptions can be helpful tools for both every day and legal reasons
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Writing JDs That Really Work
Image credit: Pixabay
Senior HR and management consultant
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Well-written and well-defined job descriptions (JDs) can assist your company as a management tool for ascertaining, categorizing and assigning work-related responsibilities. It also helps in the organization and division of work along with prevention of replication of employees’ efforts. That is why extra attention and carefulness should be maintained while drafting job descriptions for your company that are bespoke to the precise elements required for each position.

A great JD defines and highlights the most vital elements of an employee's position. It starts with a careful analysis of the main job facts (purpose, main duties and responsibilities, reporting relationships, work culture and physical demands and the skills/qualifications needed for the job).

Managers/supervisors should be responsible for developing basic drafts or making changes to existing job descriptions. The human resource department should assist in providing formats, samples and information gathering; however, for best outcomes, supervisors should always interact with employees in developing or reviewing JDs for accuracy and transparency.

Elements of a Great JD

Brief information: The exact title, JDs effective date and department of the employee must be clearly mentioned. This should be made short and unpretentious yet as descriptive as possible. 

Purpose: This should be a brief one or two sentence statement incorporating the basic purpose and intentions of the position so the employee can comprehend at a glimpse the key motives why the job exists. It should empower anyone realistically acquainted with the company and its work to understand the main purpose of the required position.  Any restraints, specific importance or shared responsibility can also be mentioned here.

For example, finance assistant.

“Contribute to the scheduling, improvement and implementation of financial and accounting policy that will make sure that all entries are correct and up to date.”

For example, HR Manager.         

“Manage the human resources of the organization proficiently and effectually to achieve result oriented employment performance outcomes.”

* Notice each begins with an action-verb followed by specific details of what is done and why it is done.

Main duties and responsibilitiesThis is the most important section of the JD which should briefly yet clearly define the main job duties and responsibilities in a process oriented manner. Try to incorporate various descriptive terms related to the main aspect of a certain function rather than to specify merely what is done. It is also crucial to note particular deliverables for a task.

For example, the statement: “Supervises all staffs that process client’s orders for shipment and billing.”

Could be better stated as follows: “Supervises sales executives in taking online orders from clients and finalizing them for speedy shipment and billing within 15 hours of order placement.”

It is highly recommended that all the job descriptions contain no more than a maximum of 10 duties/responsibilities; ideally five or six duties is considered appropriate in order to make the description easier to comprehend, adopt, understand implement and monitor.  Similar tasks or actions can be merged together to define what is to be achieved. Usually, the director or managerial level jobs use much broader duty statements. 

Organizational Relationships

This part should define the reporting relationships between this position and other key positions including supervisors and positions supervised.  Organizational relationships should also cover the basic requirements for coordination with other positions or departments.

For example, Director Operations.

“Directly accountable to the Managing Director for effectively performing all responsibilities. Provides reports on all aspects of company performance as requested by the MD/Board.  Directly supervises the managers of the company”.

Skills and qualifications required: Some HR experts refer this section to as Job Specifications or simply JS. This covers the minimum requirements necessary to be able to fill the position in terms of qualification and skill.  This is also used as a selection criterion for new applicants. It is thus crucial to develop JS that will noticeably and precisely describe the knowledge, skills, abilities and qualifications required to perform the job successfully.

For example, GM For Training Institute.

A bachelor degree is required with a major in business administration; an MBA is highly preferred. 

  • Excellent communication skills and the ability to work well with people is essential
  • Demonstrated leadership skills are required since this job requires managing and leading various departments and teams
  • Understanding of vocational training, learning and development and HR issues is crucial
  • Must possess 10+ years of experience in a senior management position in education/training sector along with knowledge of labor laws.

Work environment and culture: Describe the environment of the position in which job is to be performed.  Briefly explain any unusual conditions evolving the physical area that may be vital.  Is it load and noisy, stressing, dirty, dangerous, hot or cold, indoors, outdoors, an office or a factory?

For example, Finance Manager.

“The job is performed indoors in a traditional office setting.  Activities include extended periods of sitting and extensive work at a computer monitor and/or calculator. Occasional travel by airplane and automobile in conducting meetings is necessary.  Company follows the value of ‘Speed’ so finishing work on time and managing deadlines is a key performance indictor”.

Job descriptions can be helpful tools for both every day and legal reasons. Remember, drafting a job description is just the beginning. A company can only prosper if all its activities are linked to the overall mission, vision, values and goals – the same should be reflected in your company’s job descriptions. With a little truthful effort, you can craft just the right job description to bring a wide range of highly talented personnel into your pipeline.

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Jobs

17 Side Jobs That Don't Require a Desk or a Screen

Jobs

The Best Jobs for Introverts and Extroverts

Jobs

4 Lucrative Careers You Can Move Into Without Getting Another Degree