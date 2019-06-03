Khalil Zafar
Senior HR and management consultant
Khalil has over 10 years of rich and progressive international experience in strategic HR, training, leadership development, talent acquisition, organizational renewal, business process automation, performance management and organizational/strategy development.
Currently he is working as senior manager HR/ Partner-Organizational Renewal at Straxecute Consulting (UAE & Pakistan). He is also a professional trainer/instructor who has not only delivered trainings to corporate clients, but has also taught students at higher education level to help them develop their management knowledge and skills.
Khalil has completed a M.Sc. in Organizational Psychology/HRM, along with a master's degree in mass communication. He is also an IRCA certified internal auditor for quality management systems.
He has taught people from different nationalities including India, Pakistan, Philippines, Lebanon, Jordan, Cameron, China, Scotland and Canada.
Latest
Managing Businesses & Work From Home: The Coronavirus Impact
Unfasten communiqué and teamwork with razor-sharp focal point on outcome is the solution to proficient telecommunication.
Time to Redefine Sexual Harassment: Impact of #MeToo on Corporate Culture
Sexual harassment is not just limited to women; men have been the victims too. But, usually, women have been the major target of sexual misconduct at work
Sustainability can be a Strategy: Role of Young Managers & HR in Environmental Management
If companies can be comfortable taking stern public stands on issues like workplace violence, gender discrimination and work-life balance, then why not on the environment?
Does MBAs Prepare People for Successful Jobs or Entrepreneurship?
Business degrees can significantly increase the value of candidates if a university spend more time teaching their students critical soft skills
Is Internet of Processes the Future of Business Management?
The system is still in its initial stages, but it will improve as learning goes. It is freeing workers from labour far more often than it is eradicating jobs
Business Process Quality & Balanced Scorecard
In order to create a successful enterprise, business needs to be pay attention to, and work to develop all key business units
