My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Meet the Long Game Player

Managing Director of Krishnapatnam Port, the largest port on the east coast of India, Sasidhar Chinta takes pride in setting some global standards. He built the first-of-its-kind links golf course in the country and nurtured the Golden Eagles Golf Tournament in India and abroad
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Meet the Long Game Player
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

How did you get introduced to golf?

The golf course provided me with the opportunity to spend time with the people who matter to me, which is otherwise denied to me due to hectic business hours.

Which is your favourite club?

The Monte Carlo Golf Club overseas for its rolling green terrains while back home in India, the DLF Golf and Country Club is my favourite.

What does the game of golf teach you about leadership?

The ability to maintain patience and focus.

How often do you play?

Five days a week – 9 holes for four hours.

Who is your favourite golfer?

Tiger Woods. I admire his charm more than his play.

Favourite cuisine?

Chinese cuisine is one which I can relish anytime of the day.

Favourite gadgets?

Anything that is smart enough to save time and enhance my efficiency.

Favourite travel destination?

Courchevel, the largest ski area in the world located in the French Alps, is my favourite for its uninterrupted skiing landscape, glitz and smart chalets.

Fitness regime?

I am not a fitness freak, although I am a passionate golfer and thoroughly love skiing.

Your favourite music?

All kinds of music that is soft and soothing – especially artists with low voices like Adele.

What thrills you the most?

When I see appreciation in my father’s eyes.

One activity that calms you down?

Surrendering myself to God with prayer.

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Meet the Long Game Player

Entrepreneurs

A Child Care Business Might Amplify Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Entrepreneurs

What to Expect From Your Entrepreneurial Journey?