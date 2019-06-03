Gene Genius

MedGenome conducts genetic tests for over a thousand clinicians and hospitals across India

June 3, 2019 1 min read

Sam Santosh was running a listed global IT behemoth, California Software (Calsoft), which he founded in 1992, at the cusp of IT revolution in the world. But, he sensed losing his passion for IT and began to explore other possibilities. The success of Human Genome Project triggered an interest.

Sam recalls extensively reading on genome science for five years before quitting Calsoft and founding SciGenom in 2009. Under SciGenom, he incubated MedGenome, a genetic diagnostic and research firm, making precision medicine a reality in India.

MedGenome, with a centralized lab in Bengaluru, conducts genetic tests for over a thousand clinicians and hospitals across India. It has raised $55 million, employs 480 people and estimates to clock a turnover of $30 million for FY 19.

Its breakthroughs include inventing a test, Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), which shows if a fetus is carrying genetic disorders by checking the mother’s blood sample.

Sam is also making breakthroughs in mitigating cancer through gene- targeted therapeutic vaccines, as well as helping global pharmaceutical firms design new drugs to fight diseases like diabetes. He wants MedGenome to spread its genetic tests and centres to tier-2 and 3 cities.