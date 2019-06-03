My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tech 25

Gene Genius

MedGenome conducts genetic tests for over a thousand clinicians and hospitals across India
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gene Genius
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sam Santosh was running a listed global IT behemoth, California Software (Calsoft), which he founded in 1992, at the cusp of IT revolution in the world. But, he sensed losing his passion for IT and began to explore other possibilities. The success of Human Genome Project triggered an interest.

Sam recalls extensively reading on genome science for five years before quitting Calsoft and founding SciGenom in 2009. Under SciGenom, he incubated MedGenome, a genetic diagnostic and research firm, making precision medicine a reality in India.

MedGenome, with a centralized lab in Bengaluru, conducts genetic tests for over a thousand clinicians and hospitals across India. It has raised $55 million, employs 480 people and estimates to clock a turnover of $30 million for FY 19.

Its breakthroughs include inventing a test, Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), which shows if a fetus is carrying genetic disorders by checking the mother’s blood sample.

Sam is also making breakthroughs in mitigating cancer through gene- targeted therapeutic vaccines, as well as helping global pharmaceutical firms design new drugs to fight diseases like diabetes. He wants MedGenome to spread its genetic tests and centres to tier-2 and 3 cities.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tech 25

Disruptor-in-Chief

Tech 25

The New-age Facility Manager

Tech 25

Mercantile Prodigies