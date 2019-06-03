My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tech 25

The Texting Tapper

Three engineers - rather three musketeers, got their heads down laying foundation of Clevertap in 2013
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Texting Tapper
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

No matter how futuristic the product is, its success or failure is defined by the channel which delivers it to the end consumer. But how do you know which consumer would prefer the product and why are they being averse to it? Three engineers — Sunil Thomas, Anand Jain and Suresh Kondamudi— rather three musketeers, got their heads down laying foundation of Clevertap in 2013.

With no prior experience in marketing, the troika sought an interactive user profile after extrapolating big data analytics, which is more predictive and helps optimizing the communication,” Anand states.

This year, Clevertap made a record with 26 million notifications per minute for a way to increase customer (name not engagement, cross-revealed), registering selling, conversion an 18% growth. or retention through their machine-automation, Sunil learning platform. says, data pooling Anand says that experience which through mobile gets there are several is sometimes lost in more context.

“We patch processing in marketing present the clients enables real-time affecting user with a segregated deep-tech models.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tech 25

Disruptor-in-Chief

Tech 25

The New-age Facility Manager

Tech 25

Mercantile Prodigies