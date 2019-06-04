My Queue

TECH25

Digital Farmer

CropIn's underlying mission runs parallel to the Indian government's vision for the agrisector
Digital Farmer
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the vision to ‘maximize per acre value’ and to ‘make every farm traceable’, CropIn is banking on cutting-edge technologies like Big Data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Sensing. It will enable its clients to analyze and interpret data to derive realtime actionable insights on standing crop.CropIn’s unique and innovative products are currently offered in a B2B model and cater to customer segments like agri-input companies, seed production companies, government, development agencies, CSR arms, exporters, banks, insurance companies and Commodity Traders.

Krishna Kumar, CEO, and Founder of CropIn, says, “With our innovative products, CropIn provides a platform that is crop and location- agnostic, local language friendly and combines data sources like satellite, field surveys, weather and ground data points.”

CropIn's underlying mission runs parallel to the Indian government’s vision for the agrisector, which is to double farmers’ income by 2022. CropIn has also partnered with the department of agriculture (DoA), the government of Karnataka, to help farmers create more value for their crops.

The project aims to assist 4.15 lakh farmers across 30 districts of Karnataka in digitizing 3.4 lakh acres of farmlands. CropIn has raised investments amounting to a total of $12 million till date, including Series A funding for an undisclosed amount from Singapore-based BeeNext in 2016 and $8 million in a Series B funding round from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Strategic Investment Fund (SIF) and Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures) in 2018.

The current institutional investment partners of CropIn are Ankur Capital, BEENEXT, BSP Fund LLC, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation SIF and Chiratae Ventures.

