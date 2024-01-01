TECH25
Changing The Game In Pharma
With the help of its proprietary AI engine, Espyian, Doceree has already targeted over 1 million physicians across the US. The number is close to 3 lakh in India
Stirring Up Learning with ShowReel
The startup is leveraging AI to introduce a groundbreaking approach to learning, challenging the status quo of education and moving towards a revolutionary new paradigm
Bridging the Skilling Gap
Anshuman Singh and Abhimanya Saxena, Co-Founder, InterviewBit & Scaler launched Scaler in 2019 with two upskilling courses - Scaler Academy (Software Development & Engineering Program) & Scaler DSML (Data Science and Machine Learning Program)
The Electrifiers: How a Group of Men Are Changing the Mobility Landscape
How BluSmart is breaking the Duopoly of Ola and Uber the Electric Way
The AI Savant: Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, CTO, Infosys
With over twenty years of IT experience, the CTO's expertise spans across different verticals. Currently, he is responsible for Infosys's focus on building next generation platforms, capabilities and solutions that would transform the company into 'AI Aware', 'AI Builders' and 'AI Masters'.
Accelerating Digital Transformation
Under her leadership, Wipro has seen the digital transformation picking up a lighting pace. A case in point is Lab45, the innovation division of the company, which, last year tapped into the power of Blockchain with DICE ID
The Payment Wizard
We're not just offering solutions, we are shaping the future of payments in India by pushing the boundaries of possibilities, says Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of Razorpay,
An Automation Enthusiast
Arvind Parthiban, co-founder and CEO, SuperOps.ai believes that the company's automation-first approach ensures MSPs can automate several repetitive tasks like patch management
The Tech Top Gun: Geeta Gurnani
Over the 25 years that Geeta Gurnani has spent in the world of technology across various industries, she's spent 20+ years with the International Business Machine, also known as IBM. Among all the technologies, IBM is one of the proactive giants in the space when it comes to AI
Tech Aficionado: Harrick Vin, CTO, TCS
The IT giant is creating an impact in industries such as banking, education, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retail, energy, life science, public services, travel & logistics
The King of Content to Commerce
Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group