TECH25

Growth Strategies

Changing The Game In Pharma

With the help of its proprietary AI engine, Espyian, Doceree has already targeted over 1 million physicians across the US. The number is close to 3 lakh in India

By Priya Kapoor
Entrepreneurs

Stirring Up Learning with ShowReel

The startup is leveraging AI to introduce a groundbreaking approach to learning, challenging the status quo of education and moving towards a revolutionary new paradigm

Entrepreneurs

Bridging the Skilling Gap

Anshuman Singh and Abhimanya Saxena, Co-Founder, InterviewBit & Scaler launched Scaler in 2019 with two upskilling courses - Scaler Academy (Software Development & Engineering Program) & Scaler DSML (Data Science and Machine Learning Program)

Entrepreneurs

The Electrifiers: How a Group of Men Are Changing the Mobility Landscape

How BluSmart is breaking the Duopoly of Ola and Uber the Electric Way

Technology

The AI Savant: Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, CTO, Infosys

With over twenty years of IT experience, the CTO's expertise spans across different verticals. Currently, he is responsible for Infosys's focus on building next generation platforms, capabilities and solutions that would transform the company into 'AI Aware', 'AI Builders' and 'AI Masters'.

Leadership

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Under her leadership, Wipro has seen the digital transformation picking up a lighting pace. A case in point is Lab45, the innovation division of the company, which, last year tapped into the power of Blockchain with DICE ID

Entrepreneurs

The Payment Wizard

We're not just offering solutions, we are shaping the future of payments in India by pushing the boundaries of possibilities, says Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of Razorpay,

Entrepreneurs

An Automation Enthusiast

Arvind Parthiban, co-founder and CEO, SuperOps.ai believes that the company's automation-first approach ensures MSPs can automate several repetitive tasks like patch management

Technology

The Tech Top Gun: Geeta Gurnani

Over the 25 years that Geeta Gurnani has spent in the world of technology across various industries, she's spent 20+ years with the International Business Machine, also known as IBM. Among all the technologies, IBM is one of the proactive giants in the space when it comes to AI

Technology

Tech Aficionado: Harrick Vin, CTO, TCS

The IT giant is creating an impact in industries such as banking, education, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retail, energy, life science, public services, travel & logistics

Growth Strategies

The King of Content to Commerce

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group

Growth Strategies

The Talent provider

Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder, Darwinbox

Growth Strategies

The Manufacturing Maestro

Amrit Acharya, CEO & Co-founder, Zetwerk

Technology

The small business savior

Rajat Shikhar, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, DealShare

Technology

Mister Gamer

Trivikraman Thampy, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Games24x7