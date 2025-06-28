The Telecom Enabler: Anuradha Gupta, CEO, Amantaya Amantya's offerings are engineered to reshape the global digital landscape, enabling connectivity and value addition across industries.

Anuradha Gupta, CEO, Amantaya

"We offer a comprehensive range of services designed to address the diverse needs of our global clientele. Our offerings include product development, system integration, testing, and consultancy, with a focus on wireless and digital technologies. We provide end-to-end solutions that enable our clients to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market,' said Anuradha Gupta, CEO, Amantaya.

Amantya is the first in India to offer a 5G SA Core and Network-in-a-Box, enabling diverse deployments from smart logistics and Industry 4.0 to connectivity in underserved areas. "With TTDF funding, our 5G SA Core will become carrier-grade within the next year, incorporating enhanced scalability, reliability and advanced features to support large-scale network deployments and complex use cases," she added.

The solutions are driving global impact in the telecom domain by fostering economic growth, creating job opportunities, and enabling innovation. By unlocking new use cases across industries, it anticipate generating over 2,000 new jobs in diverse domains over the next five years. "Cost-efficiency and flexibility are central to our offerings," the CEO said.

The growth plans for the next two years are centered around expanding market presence, fostering innovation and entering new geographies. "We are dedicated to advancing our research and development initiatives to create cutting-edge technologies in wireless, Digital, and AI domains. This includes expanding our accelerators and solutions portfolio, ensuring they continue to align with customer needs. We aim to deepen our collaborations with leading industry players across Indian and global markets to fast-track the adoption of 5G and allied technologies. Our growth plans include entering new markets such as Japan and the EU, alongside strengthening our presence in established regions like India, the USA, the UK, Canada, and the Middle East. Additionally, we are committed to supporting the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative by developing indigenous 5G solutions," Gupta explained.

Factsheet:

Year of inception: 2018

No. of employees:800+

Major clients: Verizon, DISH, TCS, C-DOT, and more

IP developed/patented (no. - if more than one and names)– 5G SA Core, 5G Network-in-a-Box, Multi-Access Gateway, and Test Automation Tools for RAN, Core, and Wi-Fi testing.
