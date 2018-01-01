TECH25
TECH25
India's First Ed-tech Unicorn on How It's Revamping Education
After a $400 Million fundraise Byju Is Now Valued at $3.6 Billion
This Startup is Revolutionizing the Space for Wind Power Generation
Avant Garde Innovations has truly displayed that it can revolutionise the space for wind power generation with its innovative design of a small wind turbine.
How Fitness Transformed His Game
In 2014, Vishal launched a health and fitness solution company named GOQii.
Scaling Up The Non Branded Segment
The Shopclues team has been ahead of the curve in terms of figuring out market insights to build sustainable and profitable businesses.
From a Small Room To INR 40 Crore Company
FusionCharts has grown from one room office to a Rs 40 crore company that employs about 80 people in its offices in Kolkata and Bengaluru.
Meet This Entrepreneur Turned Investor
Patni is of the view that there is some great stuff going on in the artificial intelligence and robotics sector these days.
Gateway Towards Portrayal of Classy Jewels
Since its establishment, BlueStone has never wanted to be known as a commercial centre.
The 'SaaSy' Innovator
Freshdesk has been a global venture from day one, here's how!
Merging the Digital and Real World Experience
Blippar app was born out of a joke at a remote bar located in south-west England
Changing the Way India Shops
'It's been exciting and humbling for us to see how customers have responded to Amazon's innovations'
Guru Takes the Tech Path
'Reinventing a module of education which is more appropriate for students of the mobile generation'