This Startup is Revolutionizing the Space for Wind Power Generation
Avant Garde Innovations has truly displayed that it can revolutionise the space for wind power generation with its innovative design of a small wind turbine.
Sugandh Singh | 2 min read
How Fitness Transformed His Game
In 2014, Vishal launched a health and fitness solution company named GOQii.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Scaling Up The Non Branded Segment
The Shopclues team has been ahead of the curve in terms of figuring out market insights to build sustainable and profitable businesses.
Nishi Kumari | 2 min read
From a Small Room To INR 40 Crore Company
FusionCharts has grown from one room office to a Rs 40 crore company that employs about 80 people in its offices in Kolkata and Bengaluru.
Nishi Kumari | 1 min read
Meet This Entrepreneur Turned Investor
Patni is of the view that there is some great stuff going on in the artificial intelligence and robotics sector these days.
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read
Gateway Towards Portrayal of Classy Jewels
Since its establishment, BlueStone has never wanted to be known as a commercial centre.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
The 'SaaSy' Innovator
Freshdesk has been a global venture from day one, here's how!
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Merging the Digital and Real World Experience
Blippar app was born out of a joke at a remote bar located in south-west England
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Changing the Way India Shops
'It's been exciting and humbling for us to see how customers have responded to Amazon's innovations'
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Guru Takes the Tech Path
'Reinventing a module of education which is more appropriate for students of the mobile generation'
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
