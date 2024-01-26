With the use of inventive solutions, Infra.Market enhance the supply chain, and predict capacity utilization leading to the fulfilment of demand OTIF. They supplies all its products under its own brand name and from companies that it has invested in including RDC Concrete and Shalimar Paints Ltd

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Infra.Market, founded in 2016 is India's leading construction materials company that is reshaping the future of construction with exceptional manufacturing capabilities. Delving into details, Aaditya Sharda, Co-founder, Infra.Market says, "We're using technology to improve our supply chain and inventory management, making processes more efficient. We are strategically harnessing cuttingedge technology to offer Distributors, Dealers, and Influencers (Architects/Contractors) a one-stop solution for using or selling various construction material product categories." This approach adds substantial value across B2B and B2C offerings from the company connecting all stakeholders in the value chain on a single digitized platform.

With the use of inventive solutions, they enhance the supply chain, and predict capacity utilization leading to the fulfilment of demand OTIF. Infra.Market supplies all its products under its own brand name and from companies that it has invested in including RDC Concrete and Shalimar Paints Ltd. Additionally, it has fortified its market position by launching India's first of its kind multi products and multi categories brand IVAS for home construction and renovation needs, whose manufacturing is also largely done in-house. The company operates 200+ concrete manufacturing plants and an additional 30+ manufacturing units for other product categories.

Equipped with 10,000+ retail touchpoints, 30+ flagship stores, 15+ Warehouses and mostly In- House Manufacturing Plants across building material categories, Infra.Market address these challenges through intelligent technology integration across the value chain. It supplies over 15 different in-house manufactured building material product categories.

Founded in 2016 and valued today at $2.5 billion, Infra.Market, India's foremost construction materials company. Talking about the path to profitability, Sharda says, "The journey toward profitability for us is characterized by strategic expansion, diversification of product offerings, and an unwavering commitment to operational excellence. We are globally scaling up our operations, venturing into new markets, and broadening our product portfolio with key components of this trajectory. We take pride in our consistent profitability since inception, marked by a notable revenue of INR 11,500 crore for 2022-2023."

Factsheet:

•Year of inception: 2016

•No. of employees: 2,500+

•Revenue for FY 2022-23: Recorded a revenue of more than INR 11,500 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2023

•External funding received so far: investments received from as Tiger Global, Accel Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, and more

•Major clients: Chennai Metro, Kochi Metro, Kempegowda Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, Mumbai Metro, NHAI projects, Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Delhi Metro, Adani LNG Terminal, Lodha Developers, Runwal Developers etc