Learning, globally and in India, is based on the ancient practice of rote learning, and hence majorly leaves little to no scope of cerebral analysis. One can say, that education and learning is a one-way process, not something which works both ways. But Sabeer Bhatia and Javed Yunus want to stir the Indian education system. Simply put, they want to encourage a transformative shift from knowledge-centric to inquiry-driven approach. And they are doing this through Showreel, a short video learning platform.

"We firmly believe that ShowReel's innovative methodology will play a pivotal role in significantly enhancing students' soft skills, fostering a generation of thinkers and innovators ready to tackle the challenges of the future," shares Sabeer Bhatia, Co-Founder, Hotmail and Showreel.

In a short span of time, Showreel has partnered with Jamia Millia Islamia, MeitY Startup Hub and Atal Incubation Center. With JMI, Bhatia aims to clock in at least 1000 students by Q4.

But Bhatia, having built a revolutionary startup- Hotmail, knows that not everything is a bed of roses. And the duo is willing to accept and make changes. So, what is the biggest challenge they are currently facing? "Despite its potential to transform the learning experience, Showreel faces a significant hurdle in persuading individuals to embrace this novel concept of enhancing critical thinking skills through engaging and interactive content. Encouraging adoption will require demonstrating the tangible benefits of this approach and showcasing its effectiveness in fostering analytical and creative thinking," he shares.

The startup is leveraging AI to introduce a groundbreaking approach to learning, challenging the status quo of education and moving towards a revolutionary new paradigm. So, where are they headed? "At Showreel, our vision is clear: to forge partnerships with 10 universities and nurture a community of 1 million students on our platform in the next two years. It's a journey of growth, collaboration, and empowering minds for a brighter future," concludes Bhatia.

Tech Specs:

•Year of inception - 2020

•No. of employees - 16

•Major clients - Atal Innovation Mission, Jamia Millia Islamia, MeiTy, Department of Public

Enterprises (Government of India)