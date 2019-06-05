My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

The Fortunate Trucker

BlackBuck is dubbed as an Uber for trucks
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Fortunate Trucker
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At ITC’s supply chain division, Rajesh Yabaji, freshly minted from IIT Kharagpur in 2010, saw a disconnect with the kind of solutions that were available in the market for transportation.

As a shipper you don’t get the truck when you want, the quality that you want. The price that you pay is also very high. To solve this problem, he partnered with two of his colleagues and started BlackBuck as an Uber for trucks in 2015.

The asset-light technology startup solves the problems of truckers and shippers. BlackBuck recently raised Rs 553 Cr ($79.9 million) in a Series D round from Accel Partners US, Goldman Sachs and B-Capital.

When asked about the valuation of the company and turning into a unicorn, Rajesh Yabaji says, “Unicorn is more of a sidekick of what you are doing as a startup.” The 1400- team strong company is currently the biggest in India, it aims to become the largest globally.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The Spacetech Guru

Entrepreneurs

New Signals

Entrepreneurs

Meet the Long Game Player