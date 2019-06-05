The Fortunate Trucker

BlackBuck is dubbed as an Uber for trucks

June 5, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At ITC’s supply chain division, Rajesh Yabaji, freshly minted from IIT Kharagpur in 2010, saw a disconnect with the kind of solutions that were available in the market for transportation.

As a shipper you don’t get the truck when you want, the quality that you want. The price that you pay is also very high. To solve this problem, he partnered with two of his colleagues and started BlackBuck as an Uber for trucks in 2015.

The asset-light technology startup solves the problems of truckers and shippers. BlackBuck recently raised Rs 553 Cr ($79.9 million) in a Series D round from Accel Partners US, Goldman Sachs and B-Capital.

When asked about the valuation of the company and turning into a unicorn, Rajesh Yabaji says, “Unicorn is more of a sidekick of what you are doing as a startup.” The 1400- team strong company is currently the biggest in India, it aims to become the largest globally.