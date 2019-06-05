Snap And Share: Canon Zoemini S

Capturing –and keeping- everyday moments has never been easier or more fun.

Canon is back with an updated range of all-in-one instant camera printers. The Zoemini S comes in three stylish finishes: rose gold, matte black, and pearl white. It fits easily into the palm of your hand, and it’s ideal for capturing, printing, and sharing photos on the go.

With an 8MP camera, front-mounted mirror, ring-light, and remote shutter capability, the Canon Zoemini S is a complete photography solution. Using the Canon Mini Print app, you can print 2x3-inch (5 x 7.6cm) images on Zink stickybacked photo paper directly from the device, which connects via Bluetooth, and is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. Even better, the app features remote shutter and self-timer functions to make capturing selfies a breeze.

And if you’re not quite committed to printing out your snaps, you can save them to Dropbox for safekeeping, or post directly to Instagram and Facebook. Capturing –and keeping- everyday moments has never been easier or more fun.

