Photography
Instagram Icon
This Instagram Photographer Snaps Gorgeous Photos of Cozy Cabins and Fall Foliage. He Also Charges $5,000 Per Post.
Kyle Finn Dempsey's feed is a love letter to the northeast, brimming with homey log cabins, aerial shots of changing leaves and classic vehicles driving along snow-lined roads.
More From This Topic
Photography
Your Photo Tells Potential Clients a Lot. Here's How to Make It Say Exactly the Right Things.
Two Princeton psychologists say it takes one-tenth of a second to judge a person's character, even in a photo. So, use that time well.
Video
How to Make a Video Like a Professional for Under $250
Video marketing is an essential selling and marketing tool for any business.
Infographics
A Snapshot of Online Image Theft (Infographic)
Thanks to social media and blogs, image theft is a major issue.
Instagram Icon
This Ad Agency Head Spends Half His Time Taking Photos for Instagram. Here's Why He Doesn't Consider It a Side Hustle.
Jason M. Peterson has blurred the distinction between creating content for himself vs. for his clients.
Instagram Icon
This Photographer's Distinctive Food Art Often Gets Stolen. Here's How She Stands Up for Herself and Stays Positive.
Brittany Wright of @wrightkitchen built a business around Instagram, but she's seeking ways to reclaim ownership of her work that's been lifted from the platform.
Visual Content
4 Ways to Make Visual Search Work for Your Customers and Your Company
Don't get caught on the wrong side of history. Plan your next steps now.
Photography
Want to Grow a Photography Business? Look Beyond the Picture.
How to stand out in a crowded industry.
Instagram Tips for the Photo Obsessed
Instagram is about more than selfies and brunch shots; here's how to make the most out of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app.
Content Marketing
Curate, License or Create? A Guide to Sourcing the Ideal Images and Video for Your Marketing Strategy.
Finding or creating the right images to illustrate your brand's story can be just as much work as crafting your message.
Social Media
10 Tips for Creating the Perfect Social Media Content for Your Brand
As a brand, social media is one of your biggest assets. Here's some advice from the experts at VSCO.