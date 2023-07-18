This Kodak Film Scanner Is 25% off Now Save your memories for future generations with this clever scanner.

Sometimes you need a reminder that life isn't all about work. Yes, as an entrepreneur, you've thrown yourself into your life's work, but it's important to take some time to smell the roses and appreciate the friends, family, and memories you've made.

If you've collected several decades of memories, it's possible you have an abundance of old negatives and slides lying around waiting to be digitized for safekeeping. Well, with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner, you can safely do that while enjoying a nice trip down memory lane.

This scanner has earned 4.4/5 stars on Amazon, a rating worthy of one of the leading photo brands in the world. With the scanner, you can scan color and B&W negatives (135, 110, 126) and 50mm slides (135, 110, 126) to digitize them instantly. Not only that, but the 14MP image sensor can actually enhance the resolution of your photos and gives you integrated controls to adjust the color, rotate images, and more, to restore older images to their former glory.

The LCD display lets you run a slideshow of your scans on the large 5" screen, or you can connect the scanner to your computer or TV for a slideshow the whole family can enjoy.

The scanner comes with easy-load film inserts making it simple to safely load slides and films with a quick-feeding tray that protects your photos as they go through the digitization process.

Right now, you can get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner for 25% off $224 at just $169.97 — one of the best prices you'll find on the web. Using coupon code: KODAK running through July 23.

Prices are subject to change.

