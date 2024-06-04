Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Photography has become valuable in the age of content creation and social media. Whether you are looking to start a lucrative side hustle as a photographer or make yourself capable of producing high-quality work for your company's website and social accounts, studying photography could be a good idea.

The Complete 2024 Photography Master Class Bundle is on sale for only $39.99 (reg. $190) for a limited time. This comprehensive e-learning resource features ten courses and just over 27 hours of content.

In the How to Become a Nightclub Photographer course, you can glean valuable insights from an educated resource on how to lock down and master a real side hustle. You can also acquire applicable skills for other photography situations like shooting in low light. This course features an hour and a half of content across 23 lessons.

In Introduction to Studio Portraiture, you'll get lifetime access to 29 lessons on how to take a stunning and flattering portrait. This can go a long way when developing content for social media accounts, team pages on your company website, and other assets.

These courses are taught by instructors from SkillSuccess, which is a verified online learning provider that's been featured by CNN, Entrepreneur, and Mashable, among other notable publications. SkillSuccess also features individual instructors like Charlie Borland—a professional photographer and lighting master with an average instructor rating of 4.6/5 stars.

Don't waste any more time outsourcing photography to costly freelancers and underwhelming stock sites.

