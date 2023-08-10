Made for a hands-free lifestyle, this phone stand gives any phone sturdy support at any angle you might need.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Geometrical's Pocket Tripod is small enough to fit into a wallet, unfolds in seconds when needed, and is built to get you the perfect angle.

Social media has really changed the way we do business. Whether you run a large marketing department and use social media to get the company's word out, or are just starting a side hustle that you'll use social media to promote, marketing has taken a dramatic turn from where it was 20+ years ago.

If you are using social media for any professional reason, you likely use your smartphone's camera. And that means you need a sturdy phone stand to record your videos and snap your images to give you a steadier hand and amp up the overall professional look of your content. And we're not talking about those big bulky tripods you need a full hand to carry around.

The Pocket Tripod by Geometrical is the modern-day tripod made for how the world works today. Its patented one-of-a-kind design folds up to the size of a credit card and can tuck neatly into your wallet. While super small in size, it's a mighty phone stand that can take you anywhere your business leads you.

Engineered to hold any phone securely, the Pocket Tripod has sturdy carbon fiber legs. Tilt it to the perfect angle to get footage of anything and everything, from videos of bikers riding on a wooded trail to TikToks of your products in use. And while many other phone stands block the mic or speakers, muffling sound, the Pocket Tripod keeps your mics and speakers free for a clear audio experience.

This sleek phone holder is designed to capture your toughest shots with ease. Capture 360 degrees, record clear audio, and film in landscape, on uneven ground, on ice, sand, and other challenging terrain. And if you often travel for work, you can easily pack this little accessory with your gear, so you always have steady support, even if it's just to watch videos on your phone during a flight.

A massive hit with users, even Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak raved, "What a great idea that I wish I'd thought of. I'm still blown away that the angle is adjustable like that. I will definitely add it to my backpack."