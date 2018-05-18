Get All Access for $5/mo

Picture Perfect: Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer Set your photos free, and share memories in real life with Canon's IVY Mini Photo Printer.

By Tamara Clarke Edited by Aby Sam Thomas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canon
Canon Ivy Photo Printer

Set your photos free, and share memories in real life with Canon's IVY Mini Photo Printer. The compact device can go everywhere your smartphone goes, and uses ZINK Zero Ink Technology to print 2x3 full color photos without ink cartridges.

Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer. Image credit: Canon.

Additionally, each pack of paper comes with one blue ZINK Smart Sheet, which keeps your IVY printer calibrated at all times. Using the Canon Mini Printer app, you have the option to not only print individual smudge-free, water-resistant prints or stickers, but you can also create a tile print, use creative filters, augmented reality face distortion, as well as drawing tools to make your photos pop.

The IVY Mini Photo Printer is available in rose gold, mint green and slate gray.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @GlobalGazette. #TamTalksTech 

