My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Information Technology

The Future of IT Services: An Overdue Kodak Moment

All of the systems today need a strong technological backend and rely heavily on emerging technologies like AI / ML, IoT, and other open source technologies
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Future of IT Services: An Overdue Kodak Moment
Image credit: Shutterstock
CEO & Co- Founder Sahaj Software
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An important question came up. “Service businesses can be extremely profitable, but almost no venture capitalist wants to touch it. Why?”

Services businesses have scalability issues, there are low barriers to entry, there is no reduction in fixed costs with scalability, and no hockey growth curve in their future.

There is no investment in services because investors don't see a big upside - services businesses have a traditional, uniform business model based on headcount growth. There is hardly any innovation or intellectual property being created in services.

They’re Boring

In fact, in the last 30 years or so, there have been very few innovation waves in the IT services sector. While the IT service sector has been growing significantly on paper (from $177 bn in 1992 to $1.4 tn in 2017), it has never been given any meaningful attention. This is because of the key proposition if Indian IT has been built on one promise: “cheaper and faster”, with no scope for creativity, disruption, or innovation.

Some might argue that there have been waves of innovations in the form of the Global Delivery model, or Agile, which challenged the status quo to some extent, and defined newer ways of providing software services, but honestly, these waves are too far and few in between.

As per the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), in 2014, India filed only 1,428 international patent applications. For context, the US filed 57,385 by the US, while China filed 25,548.

Today’s business world is complex, and technology is invasive and pervasive. You live in a world where your smart mattress alerts your coffee-maker when it feels you stirring in the morning, ensuring that your cup of coffee is at the perfect temperature when you take that first sip. As you move to the kitchen, your refrigerator notifies grocery store that you’re out of eggs and auto-schedules a delivery. You look at your wearable tracker to estimate your calorie intake for the day while brushing your teeth — you decide to eat healthily, and use your phone to switch on your juicer.

All of these systems need a strong technological backend and rely heavily on emerging technologies like AI / ML, IoT, and other open source technologies.

This means that the age-old methods of writing software have to undergo a change. The services companies cannot just look at the revenue growth of today and be assured that there will be business tomorrow. The customer of tomorrow and his needs will be very different.

An overdue Kodak moment

We need an Uber of IT services, a company brave enough to disrupt and innovate across the entire business chain. IT companies of tomorrow should be able to challenge the status, question the norm, and kill existing long and error-prone processes.

This will only be possible when IT business leaders seriously attempt to think of a different, people-led culture, where teams are given extreme freedom to think and innovate.

Companies would also need to bridge the gap between the user, product owner, and the actual development team. The present approach of someone writing and understanding requirements and then acting as a bridge for the development team is massively flawed. The more the layers in the process, the more will be noise between them, and more information will be lost in traversing through that layer.

Teams should be allowed to self-organize and pick up work as per their passion and understanding - this is vital because the work of the future will be so complex that if you’re not passionate and interested in what you’re solving, you won’t see much success.

This means that recruiters would have to hire teams on the ability to learn, unlearn, adapt, and their comfort with failing and re-learning, all over again.

This is going to be a very different future - software development factories that have so far been living on the mantra of cheaper, better, faster will have to transform into innovation hubs. In this future, only an innovation-driven approach and a new innovation-as-service model will thrive, while others will struggle to survive.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Information Technology

IT In-sourcing is the Trend to be Followed in the Next 3 Years

Information Technology

The Significance of E-Waste Management In the backdrop of Current IT Boom

Information Technology

Top Trends That Will Change the IT Industry in Coming Years