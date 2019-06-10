5 Reasons to Make Fintech Companies Your Next Preferred Choice for Personal Funds Requirement

You pick and choose what is the best for your needs instead of just taking what the traditional banks use to offer with zero flexibility and payment options

June 10, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 21st century has seen a radical shift when it comes to the use of technology for enabling faster and better banking & financial services. The world is a faster place today compared to what it was 20 years ago, resulting in a surge of immediate financial or short-term money requirements for common people. While it was never a problem for the common man to wait for up to 7 working days to get his loan approved or dispatched in the early 80s or 90s, the scenario today has transformed totally with everyone expecting their instant money requirements to be fulfilled within a few minutes. Here come the Fintech companies as the ultimate answer to all the instant money requirements of the modern generation.

Now, the question is 'why should we go for Fintech companies for our personal fund requirements when we can do the otherwise infact by going with the same traditional form of obtaining loans'? Here are the 5 reasons why you should definitely have a shot at Fintech Companies:-

1. Faster - Time is money in 21st century. People neither do have patience nor the time to spend for getting personal funds from traditional banks and waiting for 3-4 days to get the same. Fintech companies are quicker & faster that can meet your needs in a few minutes these days.

2. Less Hassle and Documentation - Gone are the days where financial information and identity check was an issue. With digitization taking place in every aspects, getting personal funds these days have become very easy, thanks to the fintech companies and their AI and MI learning tools that is helping the modern lending businesses for personal funds.

3. Credit Score - With more and more awareness among the youth about the credit score, it is no longer a hassle for the people who might have defaulted for reasons which were not in their control to get personal funds from fintech companies who rely on their own algorithms and alternate data analytics of a consumer for providing personal funds to them too with an opportunity to enhance their credit score.

4. Cash in Emergency - The time has gone when you have to wait for the disbursements for couple of days even after your loan has been approved. Thanks to the fintech companies, the money is approved and disbursed in less than a minute today which means you don’t have to ask your friend or family for funds which might lead to embarrassment.

5. Flexibility and Payment Options - Fintech companies have product for each and every requirement which could be suitable for your personal needs. You pick and choose which is the best for your needs instead of just taking what the traditional banks use to offer with zero flexibility and payment options. Fintech companies are addressing the flexibility and payment options in a big way.

Waiting is not an option in today's time especially when it is about looking for immediate funds to fulfill our personal requirements. So go ahead and change for the better by choosing Fintech companies for your next personal loan.